Ministry Launches AI Collaboration For Farming Innovation
The Ministry of Agriculture has begun cooperating with international organizations on artificial intelligence technologies.
Azernews reports, Anar Azimov, Deputy Chairman of the Agrarian Services Agency, made this statement during his speech at the "II Forum of Agronomists within the Framework of Public-Private Partnership."
He emphasized that in a rapidly changing and developing world, digitalization and the application of artificial intelligence are essential for accelerating processes:
"The Ministry of Agriculture is carrying out serious work in this area. Artificial intelligence plays a key role in forecasting, particularly in plant protection. These technologies significantly enhance pest control and early prediction."
"AI technologies will also greatly improve services under state supervision and help deliver timely information to farmers.
The Ministry has already launched cooperation with international organizations, and we are seeing tangible results," Azimov noted.
