Amit Malviya Says Congress Twisting Devda’S Words To Malign 'Dalit Leader'

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, May 16 (IANS) A political row erupted on Friday after a 'distorted' version of Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda's remarks circulated widely, 'falsely' suggesting that he said 'the Army bows at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's feet.'

The BJP quickly came to his defence, accusing the Congress of "deliberate distortion" and "misrepresentation" of Devda's remarks.

BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya slammed the Congress, alleging that the party was politicising the bravery and sacrifice of the armed forces.

“Congress is attempting to create sensation and spread a false narrative by deliberately distorting and misrepresenting the statement of Madhya Pradesh's Deputy CM Jagdish Devda,” Malviya posted on X.

He further claimed that Devda was being targeted because he belongs to the Dalit community.

“Congress is unable to accept that a Dalit leader holds such a prominent position,” he added.

Devda's remarks came while he was speaking about Operation Sindoor, launched by the Indian Army following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, in which 26 people were killed.

“Since the Pahalgam attack, the entire country was angry. The terrorists asked for names and religions before killing tourists. People were furious and wanted revenge. We should thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Devda said in a video that went viral.

He added:“Aur desh ki woh sena, unke charnon mein poora desh natmastak hai.” (And the nation's army -- our entire country bows at his feet.)

The Congress quickly hit back, sharing the video on its official X handle and terming the statement“cheap and shameful.”

“The country is bowing in respect to its brave soldiers, and at such a time, BJP leaders are belittling the Army's honour. BJP and Jagdish Devda must apologise and step down,” the party wrote.

The controversy comes amid an ongoing war of words between the two parties. Tensions have been particularly high following derogatory remarks by MP Tribal Welfare Minister Vijay Shah against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, which the Madhya Pradesh High Court described as“gutter language” and ordered an FIR against the Minister.