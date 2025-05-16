Tawazun Council, RTX And EGA Sign MOU To Explore Gallium Production In Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Tawazun Council; aerospace and defense company RTX (NYSE: RTX ); and Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA), the world's largest producer of "premium aluminium," signed a memorandum of understanding to establish EGA as a new producer of gallium, a critical mineral used across global supply chains.

This initiative would create gallium extraction and refining capabilities at EGA's alumina refinery in Abu Dhabi and make the UAE the world's second largest producer of gallium.

Gallium has applications across many different sectors, including in the production of semiconductors, electric vehicles, medical devices and telecom infrastructure. For the defense industry, the supply of gallium is critical as it is a key component of defense products including advanced radars. This new agreement would secure access to this critical mineral for companies including RTX.

"The aerospace and defense industry relies on stable access to rare earth elements," said Paolo Dal Cin, senior vice president for operations and supply chain at RTX. "Today's agreement puts us on a path towards a reliable supply of gallium, needed for production of critical aerospace and defense solutions."

EGA and RTX anticipate entering into an agreement to conduct a feasibility study for a high purity gallium plant at EGA's Al Taweelah alumina refinery, which processes bauxite ore into alumina, the feedstock for aluminium smelters. Gallium is found in trace amounts in bauxite. As gallium is an impurity in aluminium, gallium levels must be carefully managed in metal for the most demanding applications.

His Excellency Dr. Nasser Humaid Al Nuaimi, Secretary General of Tawazun Council, emphasized the project is a pivotal milestone in developing the UAE's vital industries, positioning the country as a global leader in gallium production - a rare metal essential for sectors including semiconductors, military radar, electric vehicles, medical technology and telecommunications.

"Gallium is an important metal for the most advanced electronics systems but remains commercially challenging to produce," said Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, chief executive officer of EGA. "This agreement between Tawazun Council, EGA and RTX makes the development of a new source of gallium in the UAE feasible, creating an additional revenue stream for EGA and a new industrial capability for the UAE in line with our nation's industrial growth strategy Operation 300bn. We look forward to making progress on this project with our partners."

About Tawazun Council

Tawazun Council is an independent government entity that works closely with the Ministry of Defence and security agencies in the UAE. It aims to enhance the capabilities of the defence and security sector through developing innovative solutions that support the sustainability of the military and security industries.

The Council works to balance the needs of the local sector with defence requirements, focusing on improving operational quality and efficiency.

The Council also seeks to develop a regulatory environment that ensures the sustainability of technological innovation, enhancing national security and attracting various investments in this field.

Through this, the Council contributes to empowering national capabilities, promoting local content, and accelerating growth in the sector by supporting acquisition and development strategies.

About EGA

Since 1975, when it was founded as Dubai Aluminium by His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Emirates Global Aluminium has been innovating aluminium to make modern life possible.

Today EGA is the world's biggest "premium aluminium" producer and the largest industrial company in the United Arab Emirates outside the oil and gas industry.

EGA is equally-owned by Mubadala Investment Company of Abu Dhabi and the Investment Corporation of Dubai. It is the largest company jointly owned by the two Emirates.

EGA is an integrated aluminium producer, with operations on four continents from bauxite mining to the production of cast primary aluminium and recycling. EGA operates aluminium smelters in Jebel Ali and Al Taweelah in the United Arab Emirates, an alumina refinery in Al Taweelah, a bauxite mine and associated export facilities in the Republic of Guinea, a speciality foundry in high strength recycled aluminium in Germany, and a recycling plant in the United States.

About RTX

RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 185,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2024 sales of more than $80 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

