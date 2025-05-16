Brady Corporation Reports Record Adjusted EPS In Its Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter And Tightens Its Fiscal 2025 EPS Guidance



Sales for the quarter increased 11.4 percent. Organic sales increased 1.6 percent, acquisitions increased sales 10.5 percent and foreign currency translation decreased sales 0.7 percent.

Diluted EPS increased 3.8 percent to $1.09 in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to $1.05 in the same quarter of the prior year. Adjusted Diluted EPS* increased 11.9 percent to a record high of $1.22 in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to $1.09 in the same quarter of the prior year.

Returned $44.5 million in the quarter to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases. The Company's Adjusted Diluted EPS* Guidance range for the full year ending July 31, 2025 was tightened from a range of $4.45 to $4.70 per share to $4.48 to $4.63 per share, and the previous range of GAAP earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common share guidance was updated to $3.95 to $4.10 per share.

Quarter Ended April 30, 2025 Financial Results:

Sales for the quarter ended April 30, 2025 increased 11.4 percent, which consisted of organic sales growth of 1.6 percent, growth of 10.5 percent from acquisitions and a decline of 0.7 percent from foreign currency translation. Sales for the quarter ended April 30, 2025 were $382.6 million compared to $343.4 million in the same quarter last year. By region, sales increased 12.9 percent in the Americas & Asia and sales increased 8.7 percent in Europe & Australia, which consisted of organic sales growth of 5.4 percent in the Americas & Asia and an organic sales decline of 5.4 percent in Europe & Australia.



Income before income taxes increased 2.1 percent to $65.7 million in the quarter ended April 30, 2025, compared to $64.4 million in the same quarter last year. Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes* in the quarter ended April 30, 2025, which was adjusted for amortization expense and facility closure and other reorganization costs of $8.7 million, was $74.4 million, an increase of 11.5 percent compared to the same quarter last year.



Net income for the quarter ended April 30, 2025 was $52.3 million compared to $50.9 million in the same quarter last year. Adjusted Net Income* in the quarter ended April 30, 2025 was $58.8 million compared to $52.7 million in the same quarter last year. Earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share was $1.09 compared to $1.05 in the same quarter last year. Adjusted Diluted EPS* in the quarter ended April 30, 2025 was $1.22 compared to $1.09 in the same quarter last year.

Nine-Month Period Ended April 30, 2025 Financial Results:

Sales for the nine-month period ended April 30, 2025 increased 11.9 percent, which consisted of organic sales growth of 2.6 percent, growth of 10.2 percent from acquisitions, a decline of 0.5 percent from foreign currency translation and a decline of 0.4 percent from divestitures. Sales for the nine months ended April 30, 2025 were $1.12 billion compared to $998.0 million in the same period last year. By region, sales increased 11.4 percent in the Americas & Asia and sales increased 12.8 percent in Europe & Australia, which consisted of organic growth of 5.0 percent in the Americas & Asia and an organic sales decline of 1.9 percent in Europe & Australia.



Income before income taxes decreased 1.7 percent to $176.6 million in the nine-month period ended April 30, 2025, compared to $179.6 million in the same period last year. Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes* in the nine-month period ended April 30, 2025, which was adjusted for amortization expense, facility closure and other reorganization costs and acquisition-related charges of $28.8 million, was $205.4 million, an increase of 10.0 percent compared to the same period last year.



Net income in the nine-month period ended April 30, 2025 was $139.4 million compared to $141.8 million in the same period last year. Adjusted Net Income* in the nine-month period ended April 30, 2025 was $161.1 million compared to $147.2 million in the same period last year. Earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share was $2.89 compared to $2.91 in the same period last year. Adjusted Diluted EPS* in the nine-month period ended April 30, 2025 was $3.34 compared to $3.03 in the same period last year.

Commentary:

“Our organic sales growth in the Americas & Asia region was strong this quarter, which was driven by our increased investments in research and development and new product launches over the last several years. The result was a new all-time company record quarter of adjusted earnings per share,” said Brady's President and Chief Executive Officer, Russell R. Shaller.“While the tariff situation is currently uncertain, we will continue to focus on the execution of our strategic initiatives and we expect to utilize our global manufacturing presence to navigate trade developments throughout our businesses.”



“In addition to our record adjusted EPS this quarter, we also used our strong balance sheet and cash generation to return funds to our shareholders through share buybacks and increased dividends. This quarter, we repurchased 476,000 shares for $33.2 million, and we returned another $11.3 million to our shareholders in the form of dividends,” said Brady's Chief Financial Officer, Ann Thornton.“Our balance sheet provides us with the ability to continue to invest in both organic growth and strategic acquisitions to increase shareholder value, along with stability during this period of uncertainty surrounding the global trade environment.”

Fiscal 2025 Guidance:

The Company tightened its Adjusted Diluted EPS* guidance for the year ending July 31, 2025 from $4.45 to $4.70 per share to $4.48 to $4.63 per share. The Company's GAAP earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Share guidance for the year ending July 31, 2025 was updated for facility closure and other reorganization costs incurred to date to $3.95 to $4.10 per share, from $3.99 to $4.24 per share.



The assumptions included in fiscal 2025 guidance include a full-year income tax rate of approximately 20 percent, depreciation and amortization expense of approximately $40 million, and capital expenditures of approximately $25 million. Fiscal 2025 guidance is based upon foreign currency exchange rates as of April 30, 2025 and assumes economic growth.

Brady Corporation is an international manufacturer and marketer of complete solutions that identify and protect people, products and places. Brady's products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. Founded in 1914, the Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and as of July 31, 2024, employed approximately 5,700 people in its worldwide businesses. Brady's fiscal 2024 sales were approximately $1.34 billion. Brady stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BRC. More information is available on the Internet at .

* Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Diluted EPS are non-GAAP measures. See appendix for more information on these measures, including reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

In this news release, statements that are not reported financial results or other historic information are“forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, the Company's future financial position, business strategy, targets, projected sales, costs, earnings, capital expenditures, debt levels and cash flows, and plans and objectives of management for future operations.

The use of words such as“may,”“will,”“expect,”“intend,”“estimate,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“should,”“project,”“plan” or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain and are subject to risks, assumptions, and other factors, some of which are beyond Brady's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For Brady, uncertainties arise from: increased cost of materials, labor, material shortages and supply chain disruptions, including as a result of tariffs or other impacts of the global trade environment; decreased demand for our products; our ability to compete effectively or to successfully execute our strategy; our ability to develop technologically advanced products that meet customer demands; Brady's ability to identify, integrate and grow acquired companies, and to manage contingent liabilities from divested businesses; difficulties in protecting our websites, networks, and systems against security breaches; risks associated with the loss of key employees; extensive regulations by U.S. and non-U.S. governmental and self-regulatory entities; global climate change and environmental regulations; litigation, including product liability claims; foreign currency fluctuations; changes in tax legislation and tax rates; potential write-offs of goodwill and other intangible assets; differing interests of voting and non-voting shareholders and changes in the regulatory and business environment around dual-class voting structures; numerous other matters of national, regional and global scale, including major public health crises and government responses thereto and those of a political, economic, business, competitive, and regulatory nature contained from time to time in Brady's U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, those factors listed in the“Risk Factors” section within Item 1A of Part I of Brady's Form 10-K for the year ended July 31, 2024.

These uncertainties may cause Brady's actual future results to be materially different than those expressed in its forward-looking statements. Brady does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements except as required by law.

