Think Tank Identifies 10 Technologies To Enhance EU Security And Prosperity

The critical investments the EU can't afford to miss

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- 10 critical emerging technologies have the potential to dramatically enhance both Europe's security preparedness and economic competitiveness, as identified in a new project by the Centre for Future Generations (CFG).CFG estimates that proper implementation of the 10 high-upside technologies identified could save 150,000 European lives annually, mitigate €100 billion in yearly economic risks, and contribute €500 billion to the EU's annual GDP by 2040."Europe stands at a technological crossroads," said Jakob Graabak,Tech Foresight Director at Centre for Future Generations. "Our research identifies specific high-upside technology bets that can help Europe move from reactive crisis management to proactive preparedness, addressing multiple intersecting threats while simultaneously driving economic growth."Launched to coincide with the Tech & Democracy day at the Copenhagen Democracy Summit 2025, where CFG are co-hosting the day alongside Alliance of Democracies, the project addresses the pressing challenges outlined in the influential Niinistö and Draghi reports, which call for more proactive EU engagement in strategic innovation investments.CFG identifies four key security domains where technological innovation is crucial:.Biosecurity: Addressing vulnerabilities exposed during COVID-19 and preparing for future pandemic risks accelerated by advances in synthetic biology.Defence and deterrence: Responding to Europe's changing geopolitical environment through strategic investments in drone warfare and military AIapplications.Artificial intelligence safety: Developing technologies to ensure trustworthy AI systems while closing the investment gap with global competitors.Climate security: Creating resilience against extreme weather events that threaten food security, water access, and public healthExplore the executive summary here.The analysis comes at a critical moment, as Europe struggles to close significant investment gaps in emerging technologies. The EU invested merely 4% of what the US allocated to AI before 2025, while its share of global biotechnology R&D spending has dropped from 41% to 31% over two decades."It's time for the EU to get on the front foot with an approach to technology innovation that builds as well as regulates," said Velislava Petrova, Chief Programme Officer. "By backing these kinds of strategic technologies, the EU can simultaneously enhance security and competitiveness while safeguarding democracy and fundamental rights."The full project examines 10 technologies with outsized potential to address Europe's most pressing security challenges while stimulating economic growth, providing a roadmap for policymakers to turn technological development into a competitive advantage rather than a vulnerability. Parts 1 and 2 are online already.Notes to editors:.CFG is an independent think-and-do tank created to help decision-makers anticipate and govern rapid technological change. We are here to makesure that emerging technologies are used in the best interests of humanity..The project can be accessed on

