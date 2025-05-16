Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Allegations Of Misconduct At Shah Hassan Khel School Spark Protest, Inquiry Launched

Allegations Of Misconduct At Shah Hassan Khel School Spark Protest, Inquiry Launched


2025-05-16 07:04:49
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Residents of Shah Hassan Khel staged a strong protest against alleged inappropriate behavior by a teacher at the Government High School, forcing the closure of the institution.

Protesters removed students from the school and staged a sit-in outside, demanding immediate intervention by the District Education Officer (DEO).

The protesters warned that if prompt action was not taken, all schools in the area would be shut down in protest. They insisted that classes would not resume until the DEO personally addressed the issue.

Also Read: Govt Slashes Diesel, Kerosene Prices; Petrol Rate Unchanged

DEO Shaukatullah, who confirmed he was attending an official meeting in Peshawar, stated that upon receiving the complaint, the accused teacher was promptly relieved of duty. He added that an investigative team from the education department was dispatched to the school.

Following negotiations between the team and local residents, the school was reopened. A formal inquiry committee has been constituted to conduct a thorough investigation.

The DEO assured that if the teacher is found guilty of misconduct, strict legal action will be taken.

MENAFN16052025000189011041ID1109557889

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search