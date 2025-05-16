Allegations Of Misconduct At Shah Hassan Khel School Spark Protest, Inquiry Launched
Protesters removed students from the school and staged a sit-in outside, demanding immediate intervention by the District Education Officer (DEO).
The protesters warned that if prompt action was not taken, all schools in the area would be shut down in protest. They insisted that classes would not resume until the DEO personally addressed the issue.
DEO Shaukatullah, who confirmed he was attending an official meeting in Peshawar, stated that upon receiving the complaint, the accused teacher was promptly relieved of duty. He added that an investigative team from the education department was dispatched to the school.
Following negotiations between the team and local residents, the school was reopened. A formal inquiry committee has been constituted to conduct a thorough investigation.
The DEO assured that if the teacher is found guilty of misconduct, strict legal action will be taken.
