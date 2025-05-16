Ukrainian Forces Wipe Out 27 Russian Vehicles On Eastern Front
As Ukrinform reports, the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group of Troops shared this information on Telegram , along with a video published by the 58th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade named after Hetman Ivan Vyhovsky.
“After an artillery barrage, Russian invaders attempted an assault. Our soldiers were ready - and turned it into a massacre. Within just a few hours, 14 units of enemy equipment were destroyed, including a tank, eight infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs), two motorcycles, two buggies, and one other vehicle. In addition, one IFV and four units each of enemy quad bikes, motorcycles, and buggies were damaged,” the statement reads.
The Khortytsia OSGT also noted that the Russians retreated, leaving their burned-out equipment in the fields.Read also: Russians advancing in urban combat in Toretsk – military
As Ukrinform previously reported, Ukraine's 8th Border Guard Detachment used FPV drones to destroy a cluster of Russian troops and their shelters in the south.
