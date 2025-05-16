403
EU, NATO Call For Tightening Sanctions On Russia
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, May 16 (KUNA) -- The European Union (EU) and NATO renewed on Friday their calls for increased political and economic pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin during the European Political Community (EPC) summit held in the Albanian capital, Tirana, amid the ongoing war in Ukraine and rising regional tensions.
EUآ's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, told reporters ahead of the summit that the bloc is finalizing its 18th package of sanctions against Russia, highlighting the critical importance of targeting the energy sector.
"We already have the 17th sanctions package ready and are working on the next one," Kallas said. "Of course what can really have an impact is the sanctions on energy. Thatآ's why we are working on a roadmap to get rid of Russian energy as we proposed last week".
Kallas stressed that political isolation remains an effective tool in pressuring Moscow. "We all have to be united in this because we clearly see that Russia does not want peace and everybody else does".
On the Russian Ukrainian talks in Turkiye, Kallas said, "Like I guessed. Putin doesnآ't dare to come. I think itآ's important for the whole world to see that Russia is playing games".
Meanwhile, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte told reporters that Russiaآ's decision to send a "low-level delegation" to the talks was a strategic mistake by Putin. "It was clearly a mistake. The ball is now on his court. He has to be serious about wanting peace," he explained.
Rutte also praised the role of the United States, stating, "I am so happy about the role the US is playing. President Trump (is) breaking the deadlock and clearly taking the lead on all of this which is extremely useful and important". (end)
arn
