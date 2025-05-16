2 Cops Injured As Escort Vehicle Of Cong Leader Hits Truck In J & K's Ramban

Mir escaped unhurt in the mishap.

“Today, an accident took place at Peerah on the highway, in which an escort vehicle of his cavalcade coming from Jammu towards Srinagar collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction,” Senior Superintendent of Police, Ramban, Kulbir Singh said.

Due to the collision, two cops sitting in the escort vehicle suffered injuries and were hospitalised for treatment, he said, adding that the condition of both is stable.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now