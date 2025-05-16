Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
2 Cops Injured As Escort Vehicle Of Cong Leader Hits Truck In J & K's Ramban

2 Cops Injured As Escort Vehicle Of Cong Leader Hits Truck In J & K's Ramban


2025-05-16 07:02:44
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Ramban/Jammu- Two cops were injured when an escort vehicle of Congress national general secretary and MLA Ghulam Ahmed Mir collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in the Ramban district on Friday, officials said.

Mir escaped unhurt in the mishap.

“Today, an accident took place at Peerah on the highway, in which an escort vehicle of his cavalcade coming from Jammu towards Srinagar collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction,” Senior Superintendent of Police, Ramban, Kulbir Singh said.

Due to the collision, two cops sitting in the escort vehicle suffered injuries and were hospitalised for treatment, he said, adding that the condition of both is stable.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Read Also One Killed, Another Injured As Tata Mobile Rolls Down In J&K's Poonch Court Official Crushed To Death By Tanker In J&K's Ramban, Driver Held

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000
Donate Now Donate Now

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN16052025000215011059ID1109557862

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search