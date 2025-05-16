The Double Cheese Slider, White Castle's Latest Restaurant-To-Retail Offering, Is Lauded For Bringing Restaurant Taste To The Freezer Aisle

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The annual Editors' Picks list spotlights the top-performing and most innovative consumer products of the past year. The Double Cheese Slider landed on the 2025 Progressive Grocer Editors' Pick list after making its much-anticipated debut in September 2024. It features the same hot-and-juicy taste as the restaurant version, double the 100% beef of a classic Slider, two slices of American cheese and a middle bun designed to capture and lock in White Castle's steamy, one-of-a-kind, twice-as-satisfying restaurant flavor and quality.

"We might be biased, but we believe the degree of deliciousness in the Double Cheese Slider is truly worthy of notice," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "White Castle is able to deliver your favorite restaurant tastes whether you're going to a grocery store or a Castle."

The Editors' Pick designation was announced on May 15, National Slider Day. White Castle introduced National Slider Day in May 2015 to honor the iconic Original Slider, which one year earlier in 2014 Time magazine declared "the most influential burger of all time ."

Since launching its industry-changing CPG brand more than 30 years ago, White Castle has been committed to giving consumers the option to enjoy the flavors that made the company an iconic restaurant in the comfort of their own home, office or dorms with a few pushes of the buttons on a microwave. The retail brand provides convenience and great taste for diners who prefer to enjoy quality meals at home.

The Double Cheese Slider 4-count packaging features an image of the Slider on the front, reinforcing its restaurant quality and high taste appeal. Like White Castle's other Slider varieties, the Double Cheese Sliders come in two packs, with each pair wrapped in film to seal in that iconic flavor.

Each pack is equipped with heating instructions to replicate the fresh-from-the-grill taste, allowing consumers to enjoy the authentic White Castle restaurant experience straight from their microwave.

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders since 1921. Based in Columbus, Ohio, the family-owned business owns and operates about 340 restaurants as well as a retail division providing its famous fare in freezer aisles of retail stores nationwide. As part of its commitment to offering the highest quality products, White Castle owns and operates its own Slider Provider meat plants, bakeries and frozen-Slider retail plants. White Castle has earned numerous accolades over the years including Time magazine's "Most Influential Burger of All Time" (2014, The Original Slider®) and Thrillist's "Best Plant-Based Fast-Food Burger" (2019, ImpossibleTM Slider). In 2021, Fast Company named the fast-food pioneer one of the "10 Most Innovative Dining Companies." White Castle is known for the legendary engagement of its team members and has received the Great Place to Work® CertificationTM for an extraordinary four consecutive years spanning 2021–2024. White Castle is beloved by its passionate fans (Cravers), many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app makes it easy for Cravers to sign up for the CRAVER NATION REWARDSTM loyalty program, access sweet deals and place pickup orders at any time. For more information on White Castle and how to Follow Your Crave, visit whitecastle .

