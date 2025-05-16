GHX Announces The 2024 Ghxcellence Award Winners

Annual Awards Honor Organizations and Individuals Advancing the Business of Healthcare

ATLANTA, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX) today celebrated the recipients of its annual GHXcellence Awards at GHX Summit , currently underway in Atlanta, GA. The 14 awards recognized organizations and individuals who are leading with purpose and building resilient supply chains that are foundational to patient care.

"Our 2024 GHXcellence Award winners show what's possible when purpose drives action. They are strengthening healthcare's foundation, advancing patient care and building the resilient supply chains healthcare demands today - and will depend on even more in the future," said Tina Vatanka Murphy, President and CEO of GHX. "We are proud to celebrate their leadership and lasting impact."

Organizational Award Winners



Collaboration & Partnership: Northwestern Medicine and Medline



Key Contributor: Tabitha Welsh, MMIS Director, Northwestern Medicine

Key Contributor: Brian Harty, Executive Account Director, Medline

Elevating the Clinically Integrated Supply Chain: Corewell Health

Key Contributor: Julie Bulson, Business Assurance

Innovation in Healthcare Supply Chain: MultiCare Health System

Key Contributor: Joe LaFrance, Business Process Engineer

Operational Excellence in Healthcare Supply Chain: MUSC Health



Key Contributors:





Austin Zoeller, Associate CSCO





Brandon Droz, AVP Supply Chain

Jenna Hall, Director of Procurement Sustainability in the Healthcare Supply Chain: Providence

Individual Award Winners



Supply Chain Leadership – Provider: Marisa Farabaugh, Chief Supply Chain Officer, AdventHealth Supply Chain Leadership – Supplier: Michael Oliver, Chief Information Officer, The Claflin Company

Merit-Based Awards: Organizations



Provider of the Year - Large: Loma Linda University Health

Provider of the Year - Medium: Children's of Alabama

Provider of the Year - Small: Southwest General Health Center

Provider of the Year - Canadian: The Hospital for Sick Children

Supplier of the Year - Large: Boston Scientific

Supplier of the Year - Medium: Cordis Supplier of the Year - Canadian: Stryker

"Our 2024 cohort of GHXcellence Award winners embody the spirit of bold collaboration and innovative leadership, essential for transforming healthcare," commented Elizabeth Eisenberg, Director, Clinical Value Analysis at Scripps Health Supply Chain Management. "They not only support enhancing patient outcomes and operational sustainability but also fortify our supply chains to help ensure every community receives quality, accessible care. Congratulations to all!"

Winners of the merit-based awards were evaluated based on GHX performance metrics. Winners in all other award categories were nomination-based and chosen by a selection committee featuring GHX executives and distinguished healthcare thought leaders, including:



Elizabeth Eisenberg, MSN, RN, CVAHP, Director, Clinical Value Analysis, Scripps Health Supply Chain Management and Presidential Advisor, Board of Directors, AHVAP 2025 Todd Nelson, FHFMA, MBA, Chief Partnership Executive, Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA)

About GHX

Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX) is reimagining how healthcare works by powering a more intelligent, resilient and connected supply chain. Through AI-driven automation, cloud-based solutions and intelligent decision support, GHX helps healthcare organizations increase operational agility, reduce unnecessary spend and improve outcomes. For more than 25 years, GHX has been a trusted partner across the healthcare ecosystem-from providers and suppliers to distributors and government agencies-working to remove billions in waste and strengthen the economic foundation of care delivery. Learn more about GHX's platform and insights at and The Healthcare Hub.

