GHX Announces The 2024 Ghxcellence Award Winners
Annual Awards Honor Organizations and Individuals Advancing the Business of Healthcare
ATLANTA, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX) today celebrated the recipients of its annual GHXcellence Awards at GHX Summit , currently underway in Atlanta, GA. The 14 awards recognized organizations and individuals who are leading with purpose and building resilient supply chains that are foundational to patient care.
"Our 2024 GHXcellence Award winners show what's possible when purpose drives action. They are strengthening healthcare's foundation, advancing patient care and building the resilient supply chains healthcare demands today - and will depend on even more in the future," said Tina Vatanka Murphy, President and CEO of GHX. "We are proud to celebrate their leadership and lasting impact."
Organizational Award Winners
-
Collaboration & Partnership: Northwestern Medicine and Medline
-
Key Contributor: Tabitha Welsh, MMIS Director, Northwestern Medicine
Key Contributor: Brian Harty, Executive Account Director, Medline
-
Key Contributor: Julie Bulson, Business Assurance
-
Key Contributor: Joe LaFrance, Business Process Engineer
-
Key Contributors:
-
Austin Zoeller, Associate CSCO
Brandon Droz, AVP Supply Chain
Jenna Hall, Director of Procurement
Individual Award Winners
-
Supply Chain Leadership – Provider: Marisa Farabaugh, Chief Supply Chain Officer, AdventHealth
Supply Chain Leadership – Supplier: Michael Oliver, Chief Information Officer, The Claflin Company
Merit-Based Awards: Organizations
-
Provider of the Year - Large: Loma Linda University Health
Provider of the Year - Medium: Children's of Alabama
Provider of the Year - Small: Southwest General Health Center
Provider of the Year - Canadian: The Hospital for Sick Children
Supplier of the Year - Large: Boston Scientific
Supplier of the Year - Medium: Cordis
Supplier of the Year - Canadian: Stryker
"Our 2024 cohort of GHXcellence Award winners embody the spirit of bold collaboration and innovative leadership, essential for transforming healthcare," commented Elizabeth Eisenberg, Director, Clinical Value Analysis at Scripps Health Supply Chain Management. "They not only support enhancing patient outcomes and operational sustainability but also fortify our supply chains to help ensure every community receives quality, accessible care. Congratulations to all!"
Winners of the merit-based awards were evaluated based on GHX performance metrics. Winners in all other award categories were nomination-based and chosen by a selection committee featuring GHX executives and distinguished healthcare thought leaders, including:
-
Elizabeth Eisenberg, MSN, RN, CVAHP, Director, Clinical Value Analysis, Scripps Health Supply Chain Management and Presidential Advisor, Board of Directors, AHVAP 2025
Todd Nelson, FHFMA, MBA, Chief Partnership Executive, Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA)
About GHX
Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX) is reimagining how healthcare works by powering a more intelligent, resilient and connected supply chain. Through AI-driven automation, cloud-based solutions and intelligent decision support, GHX helps healthcare organizations increase operational agility, reduce unnecessary spend and improve outcomes. For more than 25 years, GHX has been a trusted partner across the healthcare ecosystem-from providers and suppliers to distributors and government agencies-working to remove billions in waste and strengthen the economic foundation of care delivery. Learn more about GHX's platform and insights at and The Healthcare Hub.
