Albanese-Prabowo Can Show There's A Better Middle Power Way

MENAFN - Asia Times) In a telling move, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese jetted to meet his Indonesian counterpart, President Prabowo Subianto, just a day after he was sworn into office for a second term.

In prepared remarks, Albanese said Indonesia was an“indispensable partner” and urged Prabowo to follow through on an agreement struck last year to forge closer defense ties.

That agreement covers maritime security, counterterrorism and disaster response. Significantly, Albanese's visit came amid reports that Russia requested to base military aircraft in Papua, located about 1,200 kilometers from Australia's northern military base at Darwin – a request Prabowo says his government denied.

The Indo-Pacific's future hangs in a delicate balance. Rising geopolitical tensions, driven by the Trump administration's upending of the prevailing trade and geo-economic orders, are compelling nations like Indonesia and Australia to reconfigure their strategic and economic relationships.

But communiques and plans of action are inadequate the considering the gravity and urgency of current challenges. The two neighbors need concrete breakthroughs to tie a tighter bilateral knot, and in turn, forge a more resilient and secure regional architecture.

There is plenty of motivation for Australia and Indonesia to draw closer together.

Indonesia faces mounting economic pressure, evidenced in falling GDP growing, a weakening rupiah and wild vacillations on the stock market, including a recent single-day plunge that forced a halt in trading. Trump's proposed but now paused 32% tariffs on Indonesian goods have heightened economic anxieties.

Australia is similarly affected by trade war-induced economic disruptions. Its deep trade and investment ties with China, especially in natural resources and manufacturing, pose growing risks amid rising geopolitical volatility. Those economic reverberations are being felt across the region, impacting Australia's key trade partners like Japan, South Korea and India.

The Indonesia-Australia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IA-CEPA) offers a foundation and has spurred certain optimism in the Indonesia and Australia business communities, but its promise remains half-fulfilled.