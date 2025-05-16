Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Fluminense Positions For Copa Sudamericana Knockouts After Strategic Group Stage Win


2025-05-16 07:00:38
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Fluminense's 2-0 victory over Chile's Unión Española on Wednesday positions the Brazilian club to challenge Colombia's Once Caldas for direct Round of 16 qualification in the Copa Sudamericana's Group F.

The win at Rio de Janeiro's Maracanã Stadium lifted Fluminense to 10 points, but Once Caldas later reclaimed the group lead with 12 points after defeating Bolivia's GV San José 2-1.

The teams will clash on June 26 in Rio to determine the group winner, which advances automatically, while the runner-up enters a playoff against a Copa Libertadores third-place finisher.

Midfielder Keno headed in Jhon Arias' cross 47 seconds after halftime to break the deadlock, capitalizing on Unión Española's reduced squad after Ignacio Núñez's 29th-minute red card for fouling Arias in the box.

Defender Samuel Xavier sealed the result in the 76th minute, slotting a rebound past goalkeeper Franco Torgnascioli, who had saved Matheus Martinelli's initial shot.


Fluminense's Financial Growth and Mushuc Runa's Breakthrough
Unión Española, eliminated with two points from five matches, failed to register a shot on target post-red card. In Group E, Ecuador's Mushuc Runa clinched first place with 13 points, becoming the tournament's breakout team during their debut campaign.

Their success contrasts with Brazil's Cruzeiro, a nine-time national champion now eliminated despite a 2-1 comeback win over Chile's Palestino.

Striker Gabriel Gabigol scored the 89th-minute winner for Cruzeiro, who finish fourth with four points, while Palestino secured a playoff spot with nine points.

Fluminense's financial stakes rise as direct qualification avoids a risky playoff and guarantees additional tournament revenue. The club reported a 38% revenue increase in 2024 from continental competitions, emphasizing the value of deep tournament runs.

Once Caldas, the 2004 Copa Libertadores champion, seeks similar economic benefits, having tripled sponsorship income after reaching this year's group stage.

Mushuc Runa's unexpected dominance, fueled by coach Ever Hugo Almeida's defensive strategies and striker Renny Simisterra's four goals, highlights growing parity in South American football.

Their success could attract international investors to Ecuador's league, which saw a 19% rise in foreign sponsorship deals this season. Meanwhile, Unión Española's early exit compounds the financial strain for the Chilean side.

The club currently sits 15th in their domestic league amid fan protests over management decisions. The Fluminense-Once Caldas decider revives a regional rivalry, with the Brazilians winning 1-0 in their prior meeting.

A Fluminense victory would mark their third straight continental knockout appearance, reinforcing their status as Brazil's fourth-most valuable club at €145 million. Defeat could cost the team up to €2.7 million in lost prize money, underscoring the high stakes of next week's showdown.

