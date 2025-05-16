Arjan Bajwa Feels Sad That Social Media Numbers Have Become A Basis For Casting

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) Actor Arjan Bajwa feels that social media popularity has taken over talent in the entertainment industry. Though he feels that everyone is aware of it, no one is doing anything about it.

Shedding light on the matter, Arjan said,“It's really sad that social media follower counts have become a basis or criterion for casting in films. That should not be the case. Casting should be based on talent and how well an actor fits the role, which has been the foundation of the film industry for decades. Social media is a tool for promotion, not a benchmark for talent ..You can do it to promote yourself, and there are no limits. But that doesn't mean everything seen online translates well into a film story or format.”

“Sadly, those numbers are now often seen as a benchmark for popularity, which I believe is absolutely and completely strange. Most people agree with this, yet somehow, no one is doing anything about it,” he added.

But he is not someone who takes pressure from social media. Arjan shared,“It's a platform for promotion, which can be done in many different ways. Social media is a plus for promoting the content that you've made. But just making random reels for eyeballs and putting them on social media is not my cup of tea, and neither do I agree with it."

“If content is put on social media, if reels are there, they should be inspiring and informative. But now, it has just become a norm to stay relevant, that's all,” he signed off, saying.

During his tenure, Arjan was seen in the films "Fashion", "Rustom", and "Kabir Singh". He has also been a part of web series like "Bestsellers" on Amazon and "State of Siege: 26/11" on Zee5.