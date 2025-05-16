Shubhash Ghai On 'Amaira': 'I Have Believed In Stories Rooted In Modern Indian Values'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) Even before the release on May 23, Subhash Ghai's Mukta Arts Ltd's latest Marathi venture, "Amaira," is already garnering significant attention for its fresh narrative and powerful performances.

Speaking about the film, Ghai shared that he has been placing his faith in the stories rooted in Modern Indian Values.

"Amaira is not just a story; it's a slice of life that reflects the emotional journeys we all experience. An element of friendship within a family is a crucial need in today's society, and I've always believed in supporting stories that are rooted in modern Indian values with a contemporary voice and great music. 'Amaira' has touched my heart and everyone who has seen it. It is a testament to that," he said.

Helmed by new-age director Lokesh Gupte and writer Mihir Raja, "Amaira" promises to resonate emotionally with audiences of all ages.

Starring Sai Godbole, Ajinkya Deo, and Rajeshwari Sachdev as the lead, the project delves into the complexities of love, family, and the bonds that define us, all through a modern yet rooted perspective.

Back in April, Ghai lauded Rajeshwari, revealing that he was surprised to see a Punjabi actress perform so brilliantly in a Marathi film.

Ghai took to his Instagram and dropped a picture of himself posing with Rajeshwari.

“I was so surprised to watch a Punjabi actor #RAJESHWARI SACHDEV Performing so brilliantly in MARATHI film against out veteran marathi star Ajinkya r deo in FILM #AMAIRA produced by mukta arts ltd to be released on May 16 in cinema halls (sic),” he wrote.

The 'Taal' maker added,“All kudos to u Rajeshwari for your super acting talent irrespective of any language. Wow Stay blessed always team AMAIRA (sic).”

While speaking to IANS, Ghai also revealed what made him pick Sai as the lead for "Amaira". The 'Pardes' director told IANS, "I meet so many good talents but Sai Gobole surprises me every time I meet. She can act, react, dance, and sing in many languages. She is god gifted and above all good soul and person both."