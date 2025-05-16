Weekly Recap: 15 Finance Press Releases You Need To See

The report highlights a critical inefficiency: Federal HR leaders dedicate almost half their time (48%) to system workarounds, error correction, data reconciliation, and manual tasks.Nationally, 25% of homes owned by Hispanic households are at major risk of wildfire. That's significantly higher than the 18% of white-owned homes facing the same level of risk. Among homes owned by Black households, 60% face major wind risk, compared to just 32% of white-owned homes.The demonstrated cross-chain solution is a testament to what can be achieved through strong collaboration across diverse segments of the Web3 ecosystem, and we are pleased to have worked with Ondo and Chainlink to bring this to life as the first transaction on Ondo Chain testnet," - Nelli Zaltsman, Head of Platform Settlement Solutions, Kinexys Digital Payments at Kinexys by J.P. Morgan.Upon commencement of trading on Nasdaq, the Company's Common Shares will cease to be quoted on the OTC Markets. DeFi Technologies will continue to trade on the CBOE Canada and the Börse Frankfurt exchanges.This unique credit card is built to encourage responsible financial management through its associated purchase APR reduction program for eligible cardholders who meet timely payment and spend requirements.LexisNexisRisk Solutions released its annual Cybercrime Report, revealing a significant swing in the composition of global fraud attacks, with first-party fraud now the leading type globally, representing a third (36%) of all reported fraud in 2024, up from 15% the year before.Hub International Limited (HUB), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, has entered into a definitive agreement for a minority common equity investment of approximately $1.6 billion, valuing HUB at a $29 billion total enterprise valuation.New SAS-sponsored research by Economist Impact reports near universal generative AI adoption. However, nearly 80% of surveyed executives expect cyberattacks, fraud and financial crimes to have major operational impacts in the decade ahead.PayTV empowers payroll teams with new insights and data, bridging the gap between payroll processing and bank deposits and proactively identifying and addressing pay delivery risks.J.S. Held published the first in a multi-part video series designed to help businesses and their investors navigate tariff uncertainty. The three-video Tariffs and Trade Series builds upon intelligence, insights, and action plans shared in J.S. Held's Tariffs and Trade resource center.New research highlights a declining interest in higher education: Given inflation and high interest rates, 41% of Gen Zers and 29% of Millennials are more likely to consider skipping higher education and beginning to look for full-time employment or an internship.Progressive Insurance, in cooperation with Hello Alice, has committed $1 million in grants to empower small businesses across the United States. Twenty recipients will be awarded $50,000 each to go toward the purchase of a commercial vehicle and related expenses.The study polled 1,000 U.S. veterans ages 21 and older who are no longer in military service, offering a sobering look at the challenges faced after service. According to the findings, 91% of veterans who have completed their service believe debt can worsen military-related PTSD and that nearly 4 in 10 veterans (37%) face constant stress over paying bills.CRM IQ is an advanced customer relationship management platform that streamlines applicant, prospect and resident workflows. The CRM IQ Mobile App will give leasing teams access to features such as inbound and outbound communication via text, call and email, and easy search for residents and prospects.The strategic stock-for-stock transaction will result in American Bitcoin becoming a publicly traded entity on Nasdaq in which former American Bitcoin stockholders, including Dominari Holdings, will own approximately 98% of the combined company.

SOURCE PR Newswire