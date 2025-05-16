15 Press Releases You Need To See This Week

"Sports and sports culture continue to be incredibly powerful, and with this acquisition, we'll create a new global platform that serves those ever evolving needs through iconic concepts consumers know and love, enhanced store designs and omnichannel experiences, as well as a product mix that appeals to our different customer bases," said Lauren Hobart, President and CEO of DICK'S."Striking is the last thing any of us want, but if the company won't offer us a fair deal, we're ready to do whatever it takes," said Kenneth Starnes, a driver at Albertsons and member of Local 745. "This is about our future, our families, and our safety. We won't back down."Building on more than 165 years of continuous investment in its people, breweries and communities, Anheuser-Busch's Brewing Futures initiative supports American manufacturing through three key pillars: Creating and sustaining manufacturing jobs, building the manufacturing workforce for the future and strengthening manufacturing career opportunities for veterans.For the first time, cord-cutters and cord-nevers will have live streaming and on-demand access to the full portfolio of FOX brands including FOX News, FOX Business, FOX Weather, FOX Sports, FS1, FS2, BTN, FOX Deportes, FOX Local Stations and the FOX network as well as the option to bundle FOX Nation within one platform.The reimagined Elevated interior on the 787-9 includes a nose-to-tail transformation - refined finishes and a fresher, brighter and warmer feel throughout - with something for everyone.The release is the debut of Crocs Echo Wave silhouette in a glow-in-the-dark finish, marking the first partnership to feature this fan-favorite design. This exclusive design is enhanced by a custom marbled ankle strap inspired by G-SHOCK's iconic durability and precise craftsmanship.Benson Boone, Jack Black, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Chris Evans, Selena Gomez, Jalen Hurts, Travis Kelce, Kendrick Lamar, Peyton List, Jason Momoa, MrBeast, Jenna Ortega, Keanu Reeves, Taylor Swift, Charli XCX and more have been announced as KCA Nominees.The demonstrated cross-chain solution is a testament to what can be achieved through strong collaboration across diverse segments of the Web3 ecosystem, and we are pleased to have worked with Ondo and Chainlink to bring this to life as the first transaction on Ondo Chain testnet," - Nelli Zaltsman, Head of Platform Settlement Solutions, Kinexys Digital Payments at Kinexys by J.P. Morgan.Over nine weeks this summer, participating Regal locations will offer two PG-rated movies every Tuesday and Wednesday at the earliest showtime for only $1.These cameras are designed to offer exceptional photographic and videographic capabilities, characterized by remarkable image quality, dynamic color representation, and significant advancements in video technology.Nearly 20% of children across the country are experiencing food insecurity and in some rural counties, child food insecurity rates are estimated to be as high as 50%, according to Feeding America's annual Map the Meal Gap study.Now through May 30, fans who search "Coors Light on Shuffle" on the Instacart app in eligible states will be brought to a secret landing page to click to enter for a chance to win unique prizes that amplify any music experience. After entering, fans can purchase a pack of Coors Light directly from Instacart to complement their music experience, if they choose, and get their beer delivered to them in as fast as 30 minutes.The agreement for 130 787 Dreamliners and 30 777X airplanes sets a record as the largest widebody order for Boeing, the largest order for 787 Dreamliners and Qatar Airways' largest-ever order.Now trending for summer 2025 are cities including Fort Walton Beach, Florida and Punta Sam, Mexico which topped the list. New data from the report also shows that Gen Z and Millennials are 38% more likely to travel both domestically and internationally compared to Gen X and Boomers.Women can now collect their own sample from the privacy of home, no speculum required, and mail it to a certified lab to be tested on the same test as the doctor's office, with the same accuracy.

