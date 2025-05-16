Ping An #1 In Brand Value Among Global Insurance Companies In Brandz 2025 Ranking

MENAFN - PR Newswire) According to BrandZ, over the past two decades, technology-driven disruptive business models have become the core drivers of value growth across industries. Ping An's consistent leadership in brand value within the insurance sector highlights its resilience and momentum in technology innovation that enable it to thrive across economic cycles.

The BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands report is one of the world's most recognized and comprehensive in brand valuation. It focuses on global brand innovation and calculates brands' value with extensive data analysis based on a framework of meaningfulness, differentiation, and salience. Since 1998, Kantar BrandZ has surveyed more than 4.5 million consumers across 54 markets worldwide, covering more than 20,000 brands. This year, 12 Chinese brands made it into the BrandZ Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands list: Tencent, Alibaba, TikTok, Moutai, Huawei, Haier, China Mobile, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), Meituan, Ping An, Agricultural Bank of China, and Xiaomi.

Ping An continues to advance its technology-driven "integrated finance + health and senior care" strategy and remains committed to providing "worry-free, time-saving, and money-saving" value services for customers. Ping An aims to contribute to high-quality economic and social development as it advances its digital transformation, actively fulfills corporate social responsibilities, and meets the growing financial, health, and senior care needs of society.

About Ping An Group

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (HKEx:2318 / 82318; SSE:601318) is one of the largest financial services companies in the world. It strives to become a world-leading provider of integrated finance, health and senior care services. Under the technology-driven "integrated finance + health and senior care" strategy, the Group provides professional "financial advisory, family doctor, and senior care concierge" services to its nearly 240 million retail customers. Ping An advances intelligent digital transformation and employs technologies to improve financial businesses' quality and efficiency and enhance risk management. The Group is listed on the stock exchanges in Hong Kong and Shanghai. As of the end of December 2024, Ping An had more than RMB12 trillion in total assets. The Group ranked 29th in the Forbes Global 2000 list in 2024 and 53rd in the Fortune Global 500 list in 2024.

For more information, please visit and follow us on LinkedIn - PING AN .

SOURCE Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.