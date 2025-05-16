Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
BITTS International Career College Launches In-Demand Physiotherapy Assistant Program In Mississauga

2025-05-16 06:02:52
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) BITTS International Career College is proud to announce its comprehensive Physiotherapy Assistant Program is now available to students in Mississauga. Designed to meet the growing demand for skilled healthcare professionals, this program equips students with the practical knowledge and hands-on training required to thrive in physiotherapy and rehabilitation settings.

With a strong focus on anatomy, patient care, mobility techniques, and clinical procedures, the curriculum ensures that graduates are career-ready. Students also benefit from real-world experience through supervised clinical placements, bridging the gap between education and employment.

“Our mission at BITTS is to provide students with career-focused education that leads to real results,” said a spokesperson for the college.“The Physiotherapy Assistant Program supports Canada's aging population and healthcare system by preparing job-ready graduates who are compassionate, competent, and confident.”

Graduates can pursue rewarding roles in hospitals, private clinics, rehabilitation centres, and long-term care facilities, making a meaningful impact on patient health and recovery.

Program Highlights:

1. Industry-relevant curriculum
2. Clinical placement opportunities
3.Experienced instructors
4. Located in Mississauga, Ontario
5. Diploma awarded upon completion
6.Admissions are now open.

Call now: +1 (866) 399 2055
Email: ...ege
Program Info:

