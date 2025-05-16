403
Japan's Q1 GDP Down 0.7 Pct
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, May 16 (KUNA) -- Japan's economy shrank at an annualized pace of 0.7 percent in the January-March period, chiefly due to weak consumer spending and rising import costs, government data showed Friday.
The first contraction of the gross domestic product (GDP) in four quarters followed a revised 2.2 percent expansion in the October-December period of 2024, according to preliminary data released by the Cabinet Office. On a quarterly basis, the world's third-biggest economy's GDP declined 0.2 percent in the three months ended March 31.
"Price increases for everyday items such as food continue to be high, and as consumer sentiment remains weak, growth in personal consumption remains gradual," Economic Revitalization Minister Ryosei Akazawa told a press conference after the Cabinet released GDP data.
"The US tariffs did not noticeably impact on the GDP in the first quarter, but we will continue to monitor the situation with the utmost urgency. There is no change to our stance of continuing to strongly urge a review of the series of tariff measures," Akazawa noted.
The minister also expressed his intention to take all possible measures to support domestic industries.
Personal consumption, which makes up more than half of Japan's GDP, only edged up 0.04 percent from the previous quarter due to the impact of higher prices. Corporate capital spending, another major contributor to growth, rose 1.4 percent.
Exports slid 0.6 percent, while imports grew 2.9 percent. GDP is the total value of goods and services produced domestically. (end)
