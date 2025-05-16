Diplomatic Institute Celebrates Graduation Of 12 Distinguished Diplomats

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Under the auspices of Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, the Diplomatic Institute at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs celebrated the graduation of 12 distinguished diplomats from the Executive Master's in Diplomacy and International Affairs, organised in cooperation with Georgetown University in Qatar.

This programme, which coincided with Georgetown University's 20th anniversary of its branch in Qatar, was attended by a number of senior officials, diplomats, faculty members, and alumni families. It is part of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' efforts to develop Qatari diplomatic personnel and prepare them to the highest academic and professional standards, thereby enhancing Qatari diplomacy on the international stage.

Marking the occasion, Director of the Diplomatic Institute at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Al Horr emphasised that the Executive Master reflects the ministry's commitment to investing in human capital. He praised the fruitful partnership with Georgetown University, a renowned academic institution worldwide.

In turn, the graduates expressed their pride and gratitude for this unique opportunity, affirming their commitment to continuing to serve their nation and represent it in the best possible light at international forums.