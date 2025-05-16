HELLO AGAIN WORLD - Press Conference For World Winter Sports Expo Held In Beijing

BEIJING, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 15, 2025, the press conference for the World Winter Sports Expo (WWSE) was held in Shijingshan District, Beijing. Under the theme "Hello Again World", this event marks the beginning of a new decade for the globally renowned expo, which has become a cornerstone of the winter sports industry. The press conference was attended by government officials, diplomats from leading winter sports nations in China, representatives from relevant industry departments, hosts, industry leaders, and nearly a hundred media representatives from both domestic and international outlets.

Deepening Ice and Snow Cooperation, Shaping a New Future for Economy

At the press conference, Zhang Shengjun, Member of the Leading Party Members Group and Vice Mayor of Shijingshan District, delivered the opening remarks. He expressed that since the inception of the WWSE, Shijingshan has collaborated closely with it to shape a promising future for the ice and snow industry. This nearly decade-long partnership highlights the district's strategic role in the ice and snow economy and reflects the strong bond between both parties. This year, with the tenth WWSE being held once again in Shijingshan, it not only brings new opportunities for the local ice and snow industry but also injects fresh vitality into the district's ice and snow development initiatives.

Looking ahead, Shijingshan will further deepen its collaboration with the WWSE to drive the development of the ice and snow industry. It will intensify efforts to attract investment, drawing more renowned domestic and international ice and snow enterprises to establish a presence here. It will continue to enhance the construction of ice and snow facilities, improve services, and strengthen the industry chain, so as to create a comprehensive ice and snow industry ecosystem that integrates sports, tourism, culture, and technology.

A Decade of Dedication: Paving a New Path for International Cooperation and Industrial Prosperity

Ms. Zhang Li, Co-President of Asia Digital Group, opened by reflecting on the ten-year journey of the WWSE. She emphasized that hosting the WWSE aligns with Beijing's commitment to the international community made during its bid for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games. Since its inception in 2016, the WWSE has become a benchmark platform for the global ice and snow industry. Over the past nine years, it has grown into the world's leading winter sports expo, with its scale expanding dramatically. The previous versions attracted participation from prominent international winter sports organizations, including the International Olympic Committee, the International Biathlon Union, the International Bobsleigh & Skeleton Federation, and government bodies and industry groups from over 30 countries and regions, such as Finland, Austria and Switzerland. It covers the entire ice and snow industry chain, from equipment and technological innovations to the integration of culture and tourism. With an internationalization rate of 68%, it has solidified its position as a key hub for global winter sports resource connections. The WWSE has provided a vital platform for the industry's growth and facilitated more than 200 projects under international cooperation, driving the global expansion of winter sports and industry upgrades. It has become an essential showcase for the vitality of China's economy and a testament to international collaboration.

Over the past decade of the WWSE, the global winter-related industry has undergone a structural transformation, with notable growth in market scale and participation. While Europe and North America continue to dominate the industry, the Asian market has been leading in growth. In China, the sector has surged from 270 billion yuan in 2015 to an estimated 1 trillion yuan by 2025, with its global market share rising from 3% to 15%. On the participation front, global ski visits reached 350 million during the 2021-2022 ski season. Driven by the national strategy to "engage 300 million people in winter sports", China has become a key driver of global growth. With the dual push of technological advancements and policy support, the legacy of the Olympic Winter Games continues to unfold, enabling a deep transformation of China's winter sports industry. The sector is shifting from expansion in scale to technological self-reliance and event commercialization.

"HELLO AGAIN WORLD". Building on a decade of experience, the WWSE has established an international platform for cooperation within the global ice and snow industry. This initiative facilitates the cross-border flow of technology, capital, and resources, underscoring China's deepening integration of its relative economy into the global supply chain. As the WWSE moves forward, it drives industry evolution and upgrade through innovation, illustrating China's strategic shift from scale expansion to high-quality development. Furthermore, it supports the global ice and snow economy in accelerating its transformation towards low-carbon, intelligent, and inclusive growth.

Three Highlights Expanding Global Industries, Ice and Snow Platform Connecting a Diverse Ecosystem

The press conference also offered a detailed overview of the preparations for this WWSE. Ms. Zhang noted that, marking its tenth anniversary, the WWSE will showcase three highlights: internationalization, industrialization, and pioneering. A wide array of activities will be presented, including exhibitions, forums, business match-making, and carnival.

In terms of internationalization, it will welcome deep participation from major winter sports powers such as Austria, Japan, and Germany to bring together top global companies and brands. It is expected to attract numerous industry organizations and leading enterprises from winter sports powers, with international participation projected to exceed 60%. Forum sessions will also feature international officials, government representatives from winter sports powers, executives from global winter sports brands, and industry experts, all working together to advance global exchange and cooperation in the ice and snow industry. Meanwhile, the WWSE will roll out programs such as the Global Cities Partnership Program, the Program of "China's Ice and Snow Welcomes the World", and the Exclave Program, aimed at enhancing exchanges between China and the world, while linking domestic and international networks.

The WWSE will continue to drive industrial growth by offering one-stop ice and snow solutions through its forum-driven industry approach. The forums will focus on a range of topics, including winter sports, culture, equipment, and tourism, discussing trends and innovative pathways for the sector. Specific sessions will address the integration of culture with tourism, the rise of the winter-featured cities and the new economy, the innovative development of winter sports equipment, and the outdoor and mountain industries. Specialized discussions will also cover topics such as the global expansion of outdoor brands, the development of talent in winter sports and events, and the operation of ski resorts. In addition, entrepreneurship competitions, brand-focused meetings, and a series of closed-door discussions will be held. A key feature of the event will be the resource procurement matchmaking session, which will connect ski resorts and skating rinks of all sizes with suppliers, while also promoting collaborations with winter tourism clubs and travel routes. The industrial matchmaking event will focus on facilitating partnerships between government bodies and partner companies of the WWSE, as well as supporting the implementation of various projects, offering full-cycle customized services, and inviting procurement teams to participate. To mark its tenth anniversary, the WWSE will also host a series of awards recognizing the most innovative brands in global manufacturing services, popular clubs (including skiing, ice skating, and ice hockey), leading winter tourism destinations in China, successful winter sports marketing campaigns, the most competitive startups, medium and small-sized ski resorts of high quality, and top global personal equipment brands. These awards aim to highlight the most influential figures in the industry, set benchmarks, and shape the future of the sector.

This WWSE has introduced a series of unique and exciting initiatives to drive mass participation in winter sports activities, furthering the success of the "300 million people engaged in winter sports" campaign. Notable highlights include the Winter Sports Carnival, which takes place in the form of a main venue and nationwide touring sub-venues, and features a range of immersive experiences such as limited-time figure skating performances, paid ice skating sessions, and indoor land surfing on skating rinks. These activities allow audiences to experience the elegance and passion of winter sports up close. The "Fun Shopping for Winter Sports" series can invigorate the consumer market by offering a one-stop shopping experience, combining both online and offline channels to deliver greater convenience and variety. The "Joyful Trendy Winter Market" showcases a wide array of products, including outdoor gear, sports nutrition, trendy beverages, and sports equipment, catering to diverse consumer needs. The "Personal Second-hand Free Trade Market" will facilitate the exchange of second-hand sports equipment, facilitating a circular economy and enhancing the social aspect of winter sports. Special events, including the Stamp Collection of Winter Olympics Journey, a "City Consumption Map" collaboration with local shopping malls, and the distribution of WWSE vouchers, provide consumers with tangible discounts and conveniences, further boosting the upgrade of consumption.

Ten Exciting Activities Waiting for You, WWSE Opening a New Chapter in Its Decade-Long Journey

Ms. Zhang also unveiled featured activities for the tenth anniversary, showcasing a host of unique and exciting activities. This WWSE will involve ten winter sports powers , such as Austria, Japan, and Germany, among others, to present the latest developments and features of their industries, promoting deeper international collaboration. In addition to these global showcases, the event will set industry standards through a series of multi-dimensional selections. Ten selections covers categories such as personal equipment brands, tourist destinations, and marketing cases. In line with the Global Ice and Snow Industry Alliance, ten inspection plans will be organized in renowned winter-featured cities. Ten interviews engages top industry leaders, renowned for their expertise and influence . Ten innovative projects will be selected, highlighting the most investment-worthy ventures in the field. Ten ambassadors promotion plans will be carried out in collaboration with influential figures from the industry. To further amplify its reach, the WWSE will partner with authoritative media platforms to launch ten platform linkage plans . Ten themed exhibition zones will showcase a broad range of topics, including winter sports, tourism, and lifestyle. The zones include Winter & Alpine Technology, National Pavilion, China's Ice and Snow Economic Clusters, Winter Tourism Destinations, Personal Winter Sports Equipment, Institutions and Industry Service, SRDIT Enterprises, and Winter Sports Culture and Events. What's more, ten special forums will delve into winter sports, culture, equipment, and tourism, while ten winter activities , including the Winter Sports Carnival, the Purchasing Festival, and Public Winter Festival, will offer global enthusiasts the chance to experience the passion and charm of winter sports firsthand.

As a vital industrial milestone of the WWSE, the press conference also revealed that this year's "Research Report on China's Winter Sports Industry Development" will be launched on site as usual. Since the first release in 2016, the report has become China's first comprehensive industry report, covering the entire sector. It has played a key role in supporting the development of related industries by providing valuable research and data. Looking ahead, the WWSE plans to establish a research institute, designed to bring together global expertise and innovation from the industry. The institute will offer more specialized and comprehensive intellectual support for organizations and enterprises in the sector. Furthermore, it is committed to building a "Tenth Anniversary" ecosystem. This will include a focus on a global winter sports industry alliance and resource-sharing network, a collaborative platform for media, events, and activities, and a tenth anniversary all-media matrix. This integrated approach will ensure full-channel communication through official platforms and deepened cooperation across the industry.

During the press conference, a roundtable discussion was held centered on the theme of "Driving Industry Innovation through the Growth of Ice and Snow Consumer Demand". Moderated by Ms. Zhang, the session involved six experts in the industry, who are long-time partners of the WWSE, that is, Ms. Melissa Säilä, Minister-Counselor at the Embassy of Finland, Beijing; Sunny Shen, Marketing Director & Engo Ice Devision Business Unit Director of Italian TechnoAlpin China; Mr. Ding Xiangxu, Head of Asia for TOMSEN; Mr. Luo Yun, Founder of Metaspace; Mr. Hu Wei, General Manager of Beijing Nanshan Ski Resort Co., Ltd;and Huang Jing, Marketing Deputy General Manager of Zhangjiakou Yunding Snow Park Management Company. The discussion circles around four areas, policy analysis, technological perspectives, cultural insights, and spatial restructuring. Together with industry representatives, the panel worked to develop a comprehensive vision for the innovative growth of the sector.

As it marks its tenth anniversary, the WWSE will strengthen global connections, foster sustainable industry growth, and unlock new opportunities for the ice and snow economy.

