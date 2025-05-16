Dingdong (Cayman) Limited Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at .
About Dingdong (Cayman) Limited
We are a leading fresh grocery e-commerce company in mainland China, with sustainable long-term growth. We directly provide users and households with fresh groceries, prepared food, and other food products through delivering a convenient and excellent shopping experience supported by an extensive self-operated frontline fulfillment grid. Leveraging our deep insights into consumers' evolving needs and our strong food innovation capabilities, we have successfully launched a series of private label products spanning a variety of food categories. Many of our private label products are produced at our Dingdong production plants, allowing us to more efficiently produce and offer safe and high-quality food products. We aim to be the first choice for fresh and food shopping.
For more information, please visit: .
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income margin, non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders and non-GAAP net income per share, basic and diluted, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business by excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, which are non-cash charges and do not correlate to any operating activity trends. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about the Company's results of operations, enhance the overall understanding of the Company's past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company's management in its financial and operational decision-making.
The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing the Company's operating performance, cash flows or liquidity, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for net loss, cash flows provided by operating activities or other consolidated statements of operations and cash flows data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company's definition of non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those of industry peers and may not be comparable with their non-GAAP financial measures.
The Company mitigates these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance.
For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this announcement.
Exchange Rate Information
This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB7.2567 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on March 31, 2025 set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident," "potential," "continue," or other similar expressions. Among other things, business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Dingdong's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Dingdong may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its interim and annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Dingdong's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Dingdong's goals and strategies; Dingdong's future business development, financial conditions, and results of operations; the expected outlook of the fresh grocery ecommerce market in China; Dingdong's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services; Dingdong's expectations regarding its relationships with its users, clients, business partners, and other stakeholders; competition in Dingdong's industry; and relevant government policies and regulations relating to Dingdong's industry, and general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this announcement and in the attachments is as of the date of the announcement, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.
|
DINGDONG (CAYMAN) LIMITED
|
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)
|
|
|
|
|
As of
|
|
|
|
|
December 31 ,
|
|
|
March 31 ,
2025
|
|
|
March 31 ,
2025
|
|
|
|
|
RMB
|
|
|
RMB
|
|
|
US$
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
887,427
|
|
|
1,212,956
|
|
|
167,150
|
|
Restricted cash
|
|
|
2,788
|
|
|
4,037
|
|
|
556
|
|
Short-term investments
|
|
|
3,561,977
|
|
|
3,077,508
|
|
|
424,092
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
125,896
|
|
|
134,860
|
|
|
18,584
|
|
Inventories, net
|
|
|
553,601
|
|
|
471,610
|
|
|
64,990
|
|
Advance to suppliers
|
|
|
62,730
|
|
|
84,390
|
|
|
11,629
|
|
Prepayments and other current assets
|
|
|
170,753
|
|
|
182,181
|
|
|
25,105
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
5,365,172
|
|
|
5,167,542
|
|
|
712,106
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
176,290
|
|
|
189,506
|
|
|
26,115
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
|
1,464,791
|
|
|
1,443,762
|
|
|
198,956
|
|
Other non-current assets
|
|
|
111,395
|
|
|
109,036
|
|
|
15,025
|
|
Total non-current assets
|
|
|
1,752,476
|
|
|
1,742,304
|
|
|
240,096
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
|
7,117,648
|
|
|
6,909,846
|
|
|
952,202
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
1,660,472
|
|
|
1,642,311
|
|
|
226,317
|
|
Customer advances and deferred revenue
|
|
|
279,276
|
|
|
258,839
|
|
|
35,669
|
|
Accrued expenses and other current
|
|
|
767,082
|
|
|
765,036
|
|
|
105,425
|
|
Salary and welfare payable
|
|
|
317,152
|
|
|
343,455
|
|
|
47,329
|
|
Operating lease liabilities, current
|
|
|
640,245
|
|
|
622,210
|
|
|
85,743
|
|
Short-term borrowings
|
|
|
1,606,253
|
|
|
1,406,342
|
|
|
193,799
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
5,270,480
|
|
|
5,038,193
|
|
|
694,282
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|
|
|
780,036
|
|
|
776,243
|
|
|
106,969
|
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
|
|
143,118
|
|
|
144,073
|
|
|
19,854
|
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
|
|
923,154
|
|
|
920,316
|
|
|
126,823
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
|
|
6,193,634
|
|
|
5,958,509
|
|
|
821,105
|
|
DINGDONG (CAYMAN) LIMITED
|
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)
|
(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)
|
|
|
|
|
As of
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
2024
|
|
|
March 31,
2025
|
|
|
March 31,
2025
|
|
|
|
|
RMB
|
|
|
RMB
|
|
|
US$
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (CONTINUED)
|
|
Mezzanine Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
125,403
|
|
|
127,806
|
|
|
17,612
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL MEZZANINE EQUITY
|
|
|
125,403
|
|
|
127,806
|
|
|
17,612
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity :
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary shares
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
1
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
14,181,030
|
|
|
14,203,465
|
|
|
1,957,290
|
|
Treasury stock
|
|
|
(51,176)
|
|
|
(51,176)
|
|
|
(7,052)
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
(13,384,881)
|
|
|
(13,379,265)
|
|
|
(1,843,713)
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
|
53,634
|
|
|
50,503
|
|
|
6,959
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
798,611
|
|
|
823,531
|
|
|
113,485
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY
|
|
|
7,117,648
|
|
|
6,909,846
|
|
|
952,202
|
|
DINGDONG (CAYMAN) LIMITED
|
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE
|
(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for number of shares and per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
For the three months ended
March 31 ,
|
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
|
|
RMB
|
|
|
RMB
|
|
|
US$
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Product revenues
|
|
|
4,944,289
|
|
|
5,386,500
|
|
|
742,280
|
|
Service revenues
|
|
|
79,755
|
|
|
92,539
|
|
|
12,752
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
|
5,024,044
|
|
|
5,479,039
|
|
|
755,032
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating costs and expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of goods sold
|
|
|
(3,488,696)
|
|
|
(3,842,106)
|
|
|
(529,456)
|
|
Fulfillment expenses
|
|
|
(1,146,982)
|
|
|
(1,256,094)
|
|
|
(173,094)
|
|
Sales and marketing expenses
|
|
|
(111,048)
|
|
|
(109,953)
|
|
|
(15,152)
|
|
Product development expenses
|
|
|
(193,262)
|
|
|
(197,969)
|
|
|
(27,281)
|
|
General and administrative expenses
|
|
|
(105,028)
|
|
|
(112,881)
|
|
|
(15,555)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
T otal operating costs and expenses
|
|
|
(5,045,016)
|
|
|
(5,519,003)
|
|
|
(760,538)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other operating income, net
|
|
|
9,858
|
|
|
18,723
|
|
|
2,580
|
|
Loss from operations
|
|
|
(11,114)
|
|
|
(21,241)
|
|
|
(2,926)
|
|
Interest income
|
|
|
40,298
|
|
|
35,123
|
|
|
4,840
|
|
Interest expenses
|
|
|
(16,773)
|
|
|
(5,964)
|
|
|
(822)
|
|
Other income, net
|
|
|
1,561
|
|
|
1,657
|
|
|
228
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before income tax
|
|
|
13,972
|
|
|
9,575
|
|
|
1,320
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax expenses
|
|
|
(1,699)
|
|
|
(1,558)
|
|
|
(215)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
12,273
|
|
|
8,017
|
|
|
1,105
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accretion of redeemable noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
(2,249)
|
|
|
(2,402)
|
|
|
(331)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders
|
|
|
10,024
|
|
|
5,615
|
|
|
774
|
|
DINGDONG (CAYMAN) LIMITED
|
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE
|
(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for number of shares and per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
For the three months ended
March 31 ,
|
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
|
|
RMB
|
|
|
RMB
|
|
|
US$
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
Net income per Class A and Class B ordinary share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
-
|
|
Shares used in net income per Class A and Class B
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
325,024,592
|
|
|
324,576,757
|
|
|
324,576,757
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
328,469,733
|
|
|
336,977,726
|
|
|
336,977,726
|
|
Other comprehensive income / (loss), net of tax of nil:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign currency translation adjustments
|
|
|
3,517
|
|
|
(3,131)
|
|
|
(431)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive income
|
|
|
15,790
|
|
|
4,886
|
|
|
674
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accretion of redeemable noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
(2,249)
|
|
|
(2,402)
|
|
|
(331)
|
|
Comprehensive income attributable to ordinary
|
|
|
13,541
|
|
|
2,484
|
|
|
343
|
|
DINGDONG (CAYMAN) LIMITED
|
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)
|
|
|
|
|
For the three months ended
March 31 ,
|
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
|
|
RMB
|
|
|
RMB
|
|
|
US$
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash generated from operating activities
|
|
|
94,775
|
|
|
85,234
|
|
|
11,745
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash generated from investing activities
|
|
|
708,001
|
|
|
441,686
|
|
|
60,866
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
|
(881,234)
|
|
|
(199,911)
|
|
|
(27,548)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash
|
|
|
228
|
|
|
(231)
|
|
|
(32)
|
|
Net ( decrease )/increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
(78,230)
|
|
|
326,778
|
|
|
45,031
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the
|
|
|
1,209,704
|
|
|
890,215
|
|
|
122,675
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the
|
|
|
1,131,474
|
|
|
1,216,993
|
|
|
167,706
|
|
DINGDONG (CAYMAN) LIMITED
|
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
|
(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for number of shares and per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
For the three months ended
|
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
|
|
RMB
|
|
|
RMB
|
|
|
US$
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
Loss from operations
|
|
|
(11,114)
|
|
|
(21,241)
|
|
|
(2,926)
|
|
Add: share-based compensation expenses (1)
|
|
|
29,207
|
|
|
22,329
|
|
|
3,077
|
|
Non-GAAP income from operations
|
|
|
18,093
|
|
|
1,088
|
|
|
151
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating margin
|
|
|
(0.2 %)
|
|
|
(0.4 %)
|
|
|
(0.4 %)
|
|
Add: share-based compensation expenses
|
|
|
0.6 %
|
|
|
0.5 %
|
|
|
0.5 %
|
|
Non-GAAP o perating margin
|
|
|
0.4 %
|
|
|
0.1 %
|
|
|
0.1 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
12,273
|
|
|
8,017
|
|
|
1,105
|
|
Add: share-based compensation expenses (1)
|
|
|
29,207
|
|
|
22,329
|
|
|
3,077
|
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
|
|
41,480
|
|
|
30,346
|
|
|
4,182
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income margin
|
|
|
0.2 %
|
|
|
0.1 %
|
|
|
0.1 %
|
|
Add: share-based compensation expenses
|
|
|
0.6 %
|
|
|
0.5 %
|
|
|
0.5 %
|
|
Non-GAAP net income margin
|
|
|
0.8 %
|
|
|
0.6 %
|
|
|
0.6 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders
|
|
|
10,024
|
|
|
5,615
|
|
|
774
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Add: share-based compensation expenses (1)
|
|
|
29,207
|
|
|
22,329
|
|
|
3,077
|
|
Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary
|
|
|
39,231
|
|
|
27,944
|
|
|
3,851
|
|
Net income per Class A and Class B ordinary share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
-
|
|
Add: share-based compensation expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
|
|
0.09
|
|
|
0.07
|
|
|
-
|
|
Non-GAAP net income per Class A and Class B ordinary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
|
|
0.12
|
|
|
0.09
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(1) Share-based compensation expenses are recognized as follows:
|
|
|
|
For the three months ended
|
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
|
|
RMB
|
|
|
RMB
|
|
|
US$
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fulfillment expenses
|
|
|
3,974
|
|
|
4,770
|
|
|
657
|
|
Sales and marketing expenses
|
|
|
1155
|
|
|
1541
|
|
|
212
|
|
Product development expenses
|
|
|
15,544
|
|
|
7,602
|
|
|
1,048
|
|
General and administrative expenses
|
|
|
8,534
|
|
|
8,416
|
|
|
1,160
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
29,207
|
|
|
22,329
|
|
|
3,077
|
