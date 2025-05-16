Dingdong (Cayman) Limited Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SHANGHAI, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dingdong (Cayman) Limited ("Dingdong" or the "Company") (NYSE: DDL ), a leading fresh grocery e-commerce company in China, with advanced supply chain capabilities, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. First Quarter 2025 Highlights:

GMV for the first quarter of 2025 increased by 7.9% year over year to RMB5,960.7 million (US$821.4 million) from RMB5,525.1 million in the same quarter of 2024, positive year-on-year growth for five straight quarters.

Total number of orders increased by 12.1% year over year in the first quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP net income for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB30.3 million (US$4.2 million), the tenth consecutive quarter of non-GAAP profitability. Mr. Changlin Liang, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Dingdong, stated, "As of the first quarter of 2025, we have achieved non-GAAP profitability for ten consecutive quarters and GAAP profitability for five quarters. Additionally, we've seen positive year-on-year revenue growth for five straight quarters. This consistent growth in both scale and profitability has undoubtedly laid a strong foundation for our future development. In the context of today's intense competition, we have identified the following core advantages: robust supply chain capabilities; distinct positioning; a robust ecosystem; strong organizational ability and implementation; We have introduced the 4G strategy focusing on "good users, good products, good services, and good mindshare." We've begun to see some great results in this quarter that Dingdong is rolling out more unique and high-quality products, our users are happier than ever, and our supply chain efficiency is steadily improving. Over time, our advantages will become increasingly evident." Mr. Song Wang, Chief Financial Officer of Dingdong, stated, "In the first quarter of 2025, Dingdong reported a revenue of RMB5.48 billion, reflecting a 9.1% year-over-year increase and marking five consecutive quarters of positive growth. Non-GAAP net profit was RMB30.3 million, and GAAP net profit was RMB8.0 million, and operating net cash inflow reached RMB85 million. The Company continued to demonstrate positive profitability alongside positive operating net cash inflow. By the end of the first quarter, after accounting for short-term loans, our actual funds amounted to RMB2.89 billion, indicating a continued net increase. This year, we are committed to executing our "narrow yet deep" value proposition, intensifying our efforts to satisfy consumers through quality products and services, while establishing a unique path focused on quality, stability, and consistent supply capabilities." First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Total revenues were RMB5,479.0 million (US$755.0 million) compared with total revenues of RMB5,024.0 million in the same quarter of 2024, primarily due to the rise of number of orders resulting from rise in the average monthly number of transacting users and higher monthly order frequency, and new opened frontline fulfillment stations with density and market penetration improved in East China. The increase was offset by suspension of operations for a number of stations in 2024, more outbound residents from Jiangsu, Zhejiang, and Shanghai during this Chinese New Year, and the impact of the decline in food CPI prices in the first quarter of 2025.

Product Revenues were RMB5,386.5 million (US$742.3 million) compared with product revenues of RMB4,944.3 million in the same quarter of 2024. Service Revenues were RMB92.5 million (US$12.8 million) compared with service revenues of RMB79.8 million in the same quarter of 2024, primarily driven by the increase of customers subscribing to Dingdong's membership program, and more delivery fees collected with more orders in this quarter. Total operating costs and expenses were RMB5,519.0 million (US$760.5million) compared with RMB5,045.0 million in the same quarter of 2024, with a detailed breakdown as below:

Cost of goods sold was RMB3,842.1 million (US$529.5 million), an increase of 10.1% from RMB3,488.7 million in the same quarter of 2024. Cost of goods sold as a percentage of revenues increased slightly to 70.1% from 69.4% in the same quarter of 2024. Gross margin decreased to 29.9% from 30.6% in the same quarter of 2024.

Fulfillment expenses were RMB1,256.1 million (US$173.1 million), an increase of 9.5% from RMB1,147.0 million in the same quarter of 2024. Fulfillment expenses as a percentage of total revenues increased to 22.9% from 22.8% in the same quarter of 2024.

Sales and marketing expenses were RMB110.0 million (US$15.2 million), a decrease of 1.0% from RMB111.0 million in the same quarter of 2024. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenues decreased slightly to 2.0% from 2.2% in the same quarter of 2024.

General and administrative expenses were RMB112.9 million (US$15.6 million), an increase of 7.5% from RMB105.0 million in the same quarter of 2024, mainly due to the increase of staff cost. Product development expenses were RMB198.0 million (US$27.3 million), an increase of 2.4% from RMB193.3 million in the same quarter of 2024, primarily due to the increase of staff cost. While advocating for energy and resource saving, we will continue to invest in our product development capabilities, agricultural technology, data algorithms, and other technology infrastructure, to further enhance our competitiveness. Loss from operations was RMB21.2 million (US$2.9 million), compared with operating loss of RMB11.1 million in the same quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP income from operations , which is a non-GAAP measure for loss from operations that excludes share-based compensation expenses, was RMB1.1 million (US$0.2 million), decreased by 94.0% year over year, compared with Non-GAAP income from operations of RMB18.1 million in the same quarter of 2024. Net income was RMB8.0 million (US$1.1 million), compared with net income of RMB12.3 million in the same quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP net income , which is a non-GAAP measure that excludes share-based compensation expenses, was RMB30.3 million (US$4.2 million), decreased by 26.8% year over year, compared with non-GAAP net income of RMB41.5 million in the same quarter of 2024. In addition, non-GAAP net income margin, which is the Company's non-GAAP net income as a percentage of total revenues, was 0.6% compared with 0.8% in the same quarter of 2024. Basic and diluted net income per share were RMB0.02 (US$0.00), compared with net income per share of RMB0.03 in the same quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP net income per share, basic and diluted, was RMB0.09 (US$0.00), compared with RMB0.12 in the same quarter of 2024. Cash and cash equivalents , restricted cash and short-term investments were RMB4,294.5 million (US$591.8 million) as of March 31, 2025, compared with RMB4,452.2 million as of December 31, 2024. We have been working diligently to optimize our capital usage and financing structure. The cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments deducting the balance of short-term borrowings, is RMB 2.9 billion, a net increase for the seventh consecutive quarter. Guidance The Company is looking to sustain year-over-year growth in scale and achieve non-GAAP profits in the second quarter of 2025. Conference Call The Company's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Friday, May 16, 2025 (8:00 P.M. Beijing Time on the same day) to discuss the financial results. The presentation and question and answer session will be presented in both Mandarin and English. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at .

About Dingdong (Cayman) Limited

We are a leading fresh grocery e-commerce company in mainland China, with sustainable long-term growth. We directly provide users and households with fresh groceries, prepared food, and other food products through delivering a convenient and excellent shopping experience supported by an extensive self-operated frontline fulfillment grid. Leveraging our deep insights into consumers' evolving needs and our strong food innovation capabilities, we have successfully launched a series of private label products spanning a variety of food categories. Many of our private label products are produced at our Dingdong production plants, allowing us to more efficiently produce and offer safe and high-quality food products. We aim to be the first choice for fresh and food shopping.

For more information, please visit: .

DINGDONG (CAYMAN) LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)







As of







December 31 ,

2024



March 31 , 2025



March 31 , 2025







RMB



RMB



US$













(Unaudited)

ASSETS



















Current assets:



















Cash and cash equivalents



887,427



1,212,956



167,150

Restricted cash



2,788



4,037



556

Short-term investments



3,561,977



3,077,508



424,092

Accounts receivable, net



125,896



134,860



18,584

Inventories, net



553,601



471,610



64,990

Advance to suppliers



62,730



84,390



11,629

Prepayments and other current assets



170,753



182,181



25,105

Total current assets



5,365,172



5,167,542



712,106























Non-current assets:



















Property and equipment, net



176,290



189,506



26,115

Operating lease right-of-use assets



1,464,791



1,443,762



198,956

Other non-current assets



111,395



109,036



15,025

Total non-current assets



1,752,476



1,742,304



240,096























TOTAL ASSETS



7,117,648



6,909,846



952,202























LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:



















Accounts payable



1,660,472



1,642,311



226,317

Customer advances and deferred revenue



279,276



258,839



35,669

Accrued expenses and other current

liabilities



767,082



765,036



105,425

Salary and welfare payable



317,152



343,455



47,329

Operating lease liabilities, current



640,245



622,210



85,743

Short-term borrowings



1,606,253



1,406,342



193,799

Total current liabilities



5,270,480



5,038,193



694,282























Non-current liabilities:



















Operating lease liabilities, non-current



780,036



776,243



106,969

Other non-current liabilities



143,118



144,073



19,854

Total non-current liabilities



923,154



920,316



126,823























TOTAL LIABILITIES



6,193,634



5,958,509



821,105



DINGDONG (CAYMAN) LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED) (Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)







As of







December 31, 2024



March 31, 2025



March 31, 2025







RMB



RMB



US$













(Unaudited)

LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (CONTINUED)

Mezzanine Equity:



















Redeemable noncontrolling interests



125,403



127,806



17,612























TOTAL MEZZANINE EQUITY



125,403



127,806



17,612























Shareholders' equity :



















Ordinary shares



4



4



1

Additional paid-in capital



14,181,030



14,203,465



1,957,290

Treasury stock



(51,176)



(51,176)



(7,052)

Accumulated deficit



(13,384,881)



(13,379,265)



(1,843,713)

Accumulated other comprehensive income



53,634



50,503



6,959























TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



798,611



823,531



113,485























TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY

AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



7,117,648



6,909,846



952,202



DINGDONG (CAYMAN) LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE

(LOSS)/INCOME (Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for number of shares and per share data)







For the three months ended March 31 ,







2024



2025



2025







RMB



RMB



US$







(Unaudited)

Revenues:



















Product revenues



4,944,289



5,386,500



742,280

Service revenues



79,755



92,539



12,752























Total revenues



5,024,044



5,479,039



755,032























Operating costs and expenses:



















Cost of goods sold



(3,488,696)



(3,842,106)



(529,456)

Fulfillment expenses



(1,146,982)



(1,256,094)



(173,094)

Sales and marketing expenses



(111,048)



(109,953)



(15,152)

Product development expenses



(193,262)



(197,969)



(27,281)

General and administrative expenses



(105,028)



(112,881)



(15,555)























T otal operating costs and expenses



(5,045,016)



(5,519,003)



(760,538)























Other operating income, net



9,858



18,723



2,580

Loss from operations



(11,114)



(21,241)



(2,926)

Interest income



40,298



35,123



4,840

Interest expenses



(16,773)



(5,964)



(822)

Other income, net



1,561



1,657



228























Income before income tax



13,972



9,575



1,320























Income tax expenses



(1,699)



(1,558)



(215)























Net income



12,273



8,017



1,105























Accretion of redeemable noncontrolling interests



(2,249)



(2,402)



(331)













































Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders



10,024



5,615



774



DINGDONG (CAYMAN) LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE

(LOSS)/INCOME (CONTINUED) (Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for number of shares and per share data)







For the three months ended March 31 ,







2024



2025



2025







RMB



RMB



US$







(Unaudited)

Net income per Class A and Class B ordinary share:



















Basic and diluted



0.03



0.02



-

Shares used in net income per Class A and Class B

ordinary share computation:



















Basic



325,024,592



324,576,757



324,576,757

Diluted



328,469,733



336,977,726



336,977,726

Other comprehensive income / (loss), net of tax of nil:



















Foreign currency translation adjustments



3,517



(3,131)



(431)























Comprehensive income



15,790



4,886



674























Accretion of redeemable noncontrolling interests



(2,249)



(2,402)



(331)

Comprehensive income attributable to ordinary

shareholders



13,541



2,484



343



DINGDONG (CAYMAN) LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)







For the three months ended March 31 ,







2024



2025



2025







RMB



RMB



US$







(Unaudited)























Net cash generated from operating activities



94,775



85,234



11,745























Net cash generated from investing activities



708,001



441,686



60,866























Net cash used in financing activities



(881,234)



(199,911)



(27,548)























Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash

equivalents and restricted cash



228



(231)



(32)

Net ( decrease )/increase in cash and cash equivalents

and restricted cash



(78,230)



326,778



45,031























Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the

beginning of the period



1,209,704



890,215



122,675

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the

end of the period



1,131,474



1,216,993



167,706



DINGDONG (CAYMAN) LIMITED UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for number of shares and per share data)







For the three months ended

March 31 ,







2024



2025



2025







RMB



RMB



US$







(Unaudited)

Loss from operations



(11,114)



(21,241)



(2,926)

Add: share-based compensation expenses (1)



29,207



22,329



3,077

Non-GAAP income from operations



18,093



1,088



151























Operating margin



(0.2 %)



(0.4 %)



(0.4 %)

Add: share-based compensation expenses



0.6 %



0.5 %



0.5 %

Non-GAAP o perating margin



0.4 %



0.1 %



0.1 %























Net income



12,273



8,017



1,105

Add: share-based compensation expenses (1)



29,207



22,329



3,077

Non-GAAP net income



41,480



30,346



4,182























Net income margin



0.2 %



0.1 %



0.1 %

Add: share-based compensation expenses



0.6 %



0.5 %



0.5 %

Non-GAAP net income margin



0.8 %



0.6 %



0.6 %























Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders



10,024



5,615



774























Add: share-based compensation expenses (1)



29,207



22,329



3,077

Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary

shareholders



39,231



27,944



3,851

Net income per Class A and Class B ordinary share:



















Basic and diluted



0.03



0.02



-

Add: share-based compensation expenses



















Basic and diluted



0.09



0.07



-

Non-GAAP net income per Class A and Class B ordinary

share:



















Basic and diluted



0.12



0.09



-



(1) Share-based compensation expenses are recognized as follows:





For the three months ended

March 31,







2024



2025



2025







RMB



RMB



US$







(Unaudited)























Fulfillment expenses



3,974



4,770



657

Sales and marketing expenses



1155



1541



212

Product development expenses



15,544



7,602



1,048

General and administrative expenses



8,534



8,416



1,160























Total



29,207



22,329



3,077



SOURCE Dingdong (Cayman) Limited

