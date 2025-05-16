New Music Alert Freedom From Swedish Finnish Singer Songwriter Izabella Lily

Izabella Lily

Freedom from Swedish-Finnish singer-songwriter Izabella Lily Out Now

Track Title: Freedom Genre: Folk / Rock / Indie Launch Date: Out Now! ISRC Code: SE4G42506101

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Swedish-Finnish artist Izabella Lily returns with her third single Freedom, a modern folk rock anthem filled with lyrical depth and spiritual introspection. Recorded with professional studio musicians Miikka Laitinen, flying guitar and tight bass, Petter Lithvall drums and synth, and Sam Seatone acoustic guitar,“Freedom” was produced by Petter Lithvall. Following Izabella's debut“Varandra”, 2nd single“Fields of Green” and a recent live appearance on Sveriges Radio P4 Gothenburg, Izabella continues to build momentum with this evocative new release.Izabella delivers a raw folk indie single with poetic lyrics and spiritual depth, with a heart beating for social justice. "Freedom" follows her Sveriges Radio debut and previews her 2025 EP. Rich acoustic textures meet modern indie production in this moving anthem about the kind of love that is selfless and sacrificial - that which empowers us to use our freedom for the good of others.Contact Izabella Lily at ... and please mention Radio Pluggers !

David Wiltsher

Radio Pluggers

+ +44 7552 531612

email us here

Freedom from Izabella Lily

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.