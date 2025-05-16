403
Voltas Reinforces Market Leadership With Expanded Summer Range And Smart Cooling Innovations
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, 15th May 2025: Voltas, India's undisputed leader in cooling products and the No. 1 AC brand from the house of Tata, is all set to elevate comfort this summer with an extensive portfolio of cutting-edge cooling and home appliances. Backed by innovative features and consumer-centric financing options, the brand reaffirms its market dominance in the Cooling Appliances segment.
Smart Air Solutions for the Smart Indian Home
This summer, Voltas has expanded its SmartAir Inverter AC series, introducing a wide range of new products equipped with IoT capabilities, quieter operations, and intelligent controls. Compatible with Alexa and Google Home, the ACs can be easily managed through the Voltas Smart Mobile App (available on Google Play and iOS App Store). Users can monitor their energy usage via the in-app Energy Consumption Trend Graph, optimizing both comfort and efficiency.
The enhanced 2025 AC portfolio includes:
More than 105 SKUs across Inverter Split ACs, Fixed Speed Split ACs and Window ACs and across subsegment of Inverter and Fixed Speed.
Seamless smart connectivity features
Superior PCB with 5-Year Warranty for Room ACs.
Enhanced Cassette Split ACs & Tower ACs (Floor Standing) Split ACs
Cooling Beyond Air Conditioners
Voltas has also strengthened its Air Cooler range with products that feature high capacity and powerful air throw modes this summer. Models like Tejas, Thunder, Virat and Magic Air have received an overwhelming response from the market. New Models like Alpha 45 & Frost Air in personal Windsor Room Air Cooler offer 4-sided cooling advantage and Epicool Air Cooler with sleek design and ultra-cooling performance have been appreciated in the market.
Expansion of Manufacturing Capacity
Our air conditioner facility in Chennai continues to ramp up as planned and is gearing up to
increase its production capacity to 2 million units annually. To reinforce its Make in India commitment, the Company has invested heavily in its Chennai factory for RAC manufacturing over the next few years. This facility will ensure that all products manufactured here are globally competitive and will serve as an extension to the existing RAC facility in Pantnagar.
The fully backward integrated plant in Chennai, will help scale up Production plan, in view of company's aggressive plan to increase its market share, in the coming years.
Enhance customer satisfaction and create delightful experiences!
With an aim to improve its customer service experience, Voltas has started expanding its Service Franchisee & Direct Service Centres. The Company has a total of 1750 Nos Service Franchisee & 45 Nos Company Owned Direct Service Centres and has continuous plans of expanding the service network further. To cater to the ever-evolving needs of its customers, the Company has a total workforce of over 17500 Manpower at the Service Franchisees.
Voltas currently offers same-day air conditioner installations, aiming to meet the urgent needs of its customers and enhance their overall experience with swift and efficient service. In addition to this, the Company offers an omni-channel approach for service request registration, including platforms such as WhatsApp, Chatbot, Voice Bot, Email, IVR, and Voice, ensuring that its customers can easily and conveniently register their service requests through their preferred communication method.
As the company embarks on this new journey to create customer delight, it looks forward to pushing boundaries, setting new standards, and continuing its journey of growth and excellence, creating remarkable experiences for its customers.
Mr. Mukundan Menon, Managing Director Designate, Voltas Limited, said:“As consumer preferences evolve towards intelligent, high-performance solutions, our latest summer range reflects Voltas' commitment to delivering not just products-but smart experiences that prioritize comfort and convenience. Our relentless focus on innovation, backed by deep consumer insights, continues to fuel our industry leadership. With the market set for robust double-digit growth this season, we are confident that our expanded portfolio, enhanced manufacturing capabilities and focused customer service initiatives will empower customers to make seamless, future-ready upgrades to their homes.”
About Voltas:
Voltas Limited is a premier air conditioning and engineering solutions provider and a projects specialist. Founded in India in 1954, Voltas Limited is part of the Tata Group, and in addition to Room Air Conditioners, Voltas also has Air Coolers, Air Purifiers, Water Dispensers, Water Coolers, Commercial Refrigeration and Commercial Air Conditioning products in its portfolio.
Voltas is one of the leading companies within the Tata group and is the undisputed market leader in room air conditioners in India, with a footprint of 30,000+ customer touchpoints.
