Ukrainian Drones Destroy Enemy Tank, Grad System In Pokrovsk Sector
According to Ukrinform, the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces reported the strike on Telegram and released a video from the 68th Jaeger Brigade named after Oleksa Dovbush.
"Aerial reconnaissance identified the targets, and FPV strike drone pilots carried out precision attacks on enemy equipment and weapons. As a result, the following were destroyed: a mortar, a tank, a BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket system, a field gun, and a self-propelled artillery unit," the statement reads.
Video: Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces / Telegram
The Khortytsia group noted that drone pilots continue round-the-clock missions, targeting and destroying enemy equipment, communication tools, and surveillance systems - systematically reducing the combat potential of the invading forces.Read also: Ukrainian forces destroy camouflaged enemy tank in Pokrovsk sector
Illustrative photo
