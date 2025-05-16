Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Drones Destroy Enemy Tank, Grad System In Pokrovsk Sector

Ukrainian Drones Destroy Enemy Tank, Grad System In Pokrovsk Sector


(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Pokrovsk sector, drones operated by Ukraine's Defense Forces have destroyed a Russian tank, a BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket system, a mortar, a self-propelled artillery piece, and a field gun.

According to Ukrinform, the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces reported the strike on Telegram and released a video from the 68th Jaeger Brigade named after Oleksa Dovbush.

"Aerial reconnaissance identified the targets, and FPV strike drone pilots carried out precision attacks on enemy equipment and weapons. As a result, the following were destroyed: a mortar, a tank, a BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket system, a field gun, and a self-propelled artillery unit," the statement reads.

Video: Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces / Telegram

The Khortytsia group noted that drone pilots continue round-the-clock missions, targeting and destroying enemy equipment, communication tools, and surveillance systems - systematically reducing the combat potential of the invading forces.

Read also: Ukrainian forces destroy camouflaged enemy tank in Pokrovsk sector

Illustrative photo

