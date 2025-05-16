Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Guerrillas Report Blasts At Russian Military Sites In Crimea

2025-05-16 05:05:15
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) ATESH agents recorded explosions in the Perevalne district in the temporarily occupied Crimea, including the Russian military base of the 126th Separate Coastal Defense Guards Brigade and the 8th Separate Artillery Regiment.

According to Ukrinform, ATESH reported this in Telegram .

“ATESH agents record arrivals at Russian military facilities in Crimea . Our agents recorded explosions in the area of the village of Perevalne, including the military base of the 126th Separate Guards Brigade of Coastal Defense and the 8th Separate Artillery Regiment,” the message says.

According to ATESH, there is information about the dead soldiers who were on duty at the warehouse. Coordinates: 44.8495839325, 34.3209801283.

Earlier, agents of the guerrilla movement passed information about these targets to the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Read also: Fire, explosions reported at military airfield in Crimea – partisans

As Ukrinform reported, satellite images with traces of fire at the Belbek airfield , taken by the NASA FIRMS orbital fire monitoring system after a nighttime missile strike on the temporarily occupied Sevastopol, were published online.

Photo is for illustrative purposes only

