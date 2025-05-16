Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zelensky Arrives In Albania


2025-05-16 05:05:14
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in Albania, where he will take part in the summit of the European Political Community (EPC).

The President's spokesman, Serhiy Nikiforov, told journalists about this, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Yes, the President is already in Albania to participate in the EPC summit,” he said.

Updated...

