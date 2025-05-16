Russians Strike At Sloviansk, Damages Buildings Of Sanatorium
According to Ukrinform, the head of the Sloviansk city military administration, Vadym Lyakh, reported this on Facebook .
“Closer to midnight, the city came under enemy fire again. FAB-250. Slovkurort,” Lyakh said.
According to him, the buildings of the sanatorium and cars were damaged. No one was injured.Read also: Russian troops kill one, wound six in Donetsk region
As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of May 4, the Russian army attacked Sloviansk with six drones, damaging a construction base.
Photo: Sloviansk CMA
