Russians Strike At Sloviansk, Damages Buildings Of Sanatorium

2025-05-16 05:05:14
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops conducted an air strike on Sloviansk in Donetsk region.

According to Ukrinform, the head of the Sloviansk city military administration, Vadym Lyakh, reported this on Facebook .

“Closer to midnight, the city came under enemy fire again. FAB-250. Slovkurort,” Lyakh said.

According to him, the buildings of the sanatorium and cars were damaged. No one was injured.

Read also: Russian troops kill one, wound six in Donetsk region

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of May 4, the Russian army attacked Sloviansk with six drones, damaging a construction base.

Photo: Sloviansk CMA

