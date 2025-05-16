Russians Strike At Sloviansk, Damages Buildings Of Sanatorium

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian troops conducted an air strike on Sloviansk in Donetsk region.

According to Ukrinform, the head of the Sloviansk city military administration, Vadym Lyakh, reported this on Facebook .

“Closer to midnight, the city came under enemy fire again. FAB-250. Slovkurort,” Lyakh said.

According to him, the buildings of the sanatorium and cars were damaged. No one was injured.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of May 4, the Russian army attacked Sloviansk with six drones, damaging a construction base.

Photo: Sloviansk CMA