Russian Drone Attack Damages Two Districts In Kyiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) There are damages in Bila Tserkva and Bucha districts of Kyiv region as a result of an attack by Russian drones.

According to Ukrinform, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram .

Air defense forces were working in the region at night. Enemy targets were shot down. There are no casualties among the population. There were no hits to critical infrastructure facilities, the regional military administration emphasized.

In Bila Tserkva district, the falling debris of the downed UAVs damaged an administrative building, a shop, a non-operational cultural center and an educational institution.

In Bucha district, the glazing of a private house was damaged.

Operational services continue to work on fixing and eliminating the consequences of the enemy attack, the RMA noted.

As Ukrinform reported, on the morning of May 16, air defense forces were working in the capital during an attack by enemy drones. There is damage in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv.