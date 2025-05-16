Baroque Music Sounds At Chamber And Organ Music Hall
Baroque music evening has taken place at the Chamber and Organ Music Hall of the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall, Azernews reports.
Before the concert, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, Doctor of Philosophy in Art Criticism Ilham Nazarov informed the audience about the concert.
Azerbaijan State Choir presented music pieces by European composers under the baton of the artistic director and chief conductor, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Gulbaji Imanova. The choir was accompanied by Khurshid Abdullayeva.
The concert soloists, including Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Ilham Nazarov (countertenor), laureate of international competitions Tofig Zeynalov (countertenor) and Nuray Ismayilova (soprano) delighted the audience with their magnificent performances.
The Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall is a unique center of classical music, which perfectly unites seven performing groups, including the State Symphony Orchestra, the State Choir Capella, the State Chamber Orchestra, the State Piano Trio, the State String Quartet, the State Folk Song and Dance Ensemble as well as the State Orchestra of Folk Instruments.
The music venue holds many large-scale music festivals and national and international competitions.
Numerous International projects, music festivals, and concerts of local and foreign musicians are regularly organized here.
The leadership of the Philharmonic Society also actively supports young talents through various musical projects.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Uptech Wins Best Risk Management Solutions Provider UAE And Best Trading Technology Provider UAE Awards 2025
- Flipster Makes Esports Debut As Official Crypto Exchange Partner Of TALON's Dota 2 Team, Powering A New Era Of Fan Engagement
- Bydfi Becomes Official Sponsor Of TOKEN2049 Dubai, Moonx On-Chain Trading Tool Makes Its Debut In The Middle East
- Bitcoin Seoul 2025 To Host Global Industry Leaders For Asia's Largest Bitcoin-Focused Conference
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- AR.IO Launches Credit Card Payments For Web3 Identity And Hosting On Arweave
CommentsNo comment