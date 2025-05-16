Baroque Music Sounds At Chamber And Organ Music Hall

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Baroque music evening has taken place at the Chamber and Organ Music Hall of the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall, Azernews reports.

Before the concert, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, Doctor of Philosophy in Art Criticism Ilham Nazarov informed the audience about the concert.

Azerbaijan State Choir presented music pieces by European composers under the baton of the artistic director and chief conductor, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Gulbaji Imanova. The choir was accompanied by Khurshid Abdullayeva.

The concert soloists, including Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Ilham Nazarov (countertenor), laureate of international competitions Tofig Zeynalov (countertenor) and Nuray Ismayilova (soprano) delighted the audience with their magnificent performances.

The Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall is a unique center of classical music, which perfectly unites seven performing groups, including the State Symphony Orchestra, the State Choir Capella, the State Chamber Orchestra, the State Piano Trio, the State String Quartet, the State Folk Song and Dance Ensemble as well as the State Orchestra of Folk Instruments.

The music venue holds many large-scale music festivals and national and international competitions.

Numerous International projects, music festivals, and concerts of local and foreign musicians are regularly organized here.

The leadership of the Philharmonic Society also actively supports young talents through various musical projects.