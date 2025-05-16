Major Reconstruction Underway On Muğanlıi̇smayıllıqabala Highway

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

The reconstruction of the Muğanlı–İsmayıllı–Qabala section of the Baku–Shamakhi–Muğanlı–İsmayıllı–Qabala highway is currently in progress. This route represents the shortest and most direct road connection between the capital, Baku, and the districts of Ismayilli, Qabala, Oghuz, Shaki, Gakh, Zagatala, and Balakan.

In response to Azernews inquiry, the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads (AAYDA) confirmed that reconstruction work is actively underway along the Muğanlı–İsmayıllı–Qabala corridor.

“Construction is ongoing on various water and road overpasses, as well as multiple bridges along the route. Following the bridge over the Aghsuchay River, a tunnel is being built to ensure passage through mountainous terrain. Construction of the tunnel's entrance portal has been completed, while work on the exit portal is still ongoing. Due to the landslide-prone nature of the area, reinforcement with special steel cables has been implemented at the entrance, and specialized materials are being used to stabilize the slopes,” the Agency stated.

According to the Agency, after crossing the suspension bridge over the Aghsuchay, drivers will enter a four-lane tunnel measuring 9 meters in width and 960 meters in length.

“This will allow drivers to reach their destinations more quickly by avoiding the previously winding and hazardous segments. The first 14 kilometers of the road traverse geologically complex terrain, necessitating extensive reinforcement work. Retaining walls and drainage systems totaling 4 kilometers in length are being constructed across eight separate locations. In some areas, excavation, backfilling, and leveling work has already been completed,” the Agency added.

The Agency emphasized that the existing road used to pass through clay-rich, landslide-prone mountain slopes in Gilli, leading to frequent incidents of landslides. The new road design has taken such geological risks into account, and anti-landslide measures are being thoroughly implemented.