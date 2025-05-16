Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth

A Year of Firsts

Alpine Funded entered the market in 2024 as the first proprietary trading firm based in Switzerland, bringing credibility and regulatory proximity to a space often dominated by offshore operators. But being first in geography wasn't enough. The firm also set a new standard by launching the industry's first "Second Chance" feature, giving traders the option to reset their challenge account, a move aimed at reducing unnecessary churn and helping committed traders stay in the game.

Alpine Funded offers flexibility with two funding options for traders. They can opt for instant funding beginning at $99, or pursue a two-phase evaluation challenge with funding based on achieving performance goals. Whether a trader prefers to skip the evaluation process and start live trading immediately, or take the challenge route for higher scaling potential and profit share.

These innovations have helped Alpine carve out a clear identity in a competitive industry: one focused on building long-term relationships with traders, not just selling access to capital.

"The last 12 months have confirmed what we believed from day one: traders want funding partners they can trust," said Marco Hess, Co-Founder of Alpine Funded. "This anniversary is a milestone, but it's just the beginning of what we're building."

Building a Reputation for Trust

In an industry where trust and transparency matter more than ever, Alpine Funded has also built a strong reputation with its trader base.

"This past year has been about building trust," said co-founder Alessandro Ciccone. "We started Alpine Funded with a long-term vision, to create a firm traders can rely on, with fair conditions and consistent support. We're proud of the progress we've made and committed to raising the standard even further in the years ahead."

As Alpine Funded moves into year two, the team is focused on product upgrades, tech enhancements, and continued trader support, while sticking to the core values that got them here: fairness, clarity, and performance over promises.

For more information about Alpine Funded and its programs, users can visit .

About Alpine Funded

Founded on April 8, 2024, Alpine Funded GmbH is a Swiss-based proprietary trading firm headquartered in Cham, Switzerland. The company offers traders access to capital through two main funding programs - instant funding via the Base Camp model and a two-phase challenge via The Peak. Alpine is the first prop firm in Switzerland and the first in the industry to offer a Second Chance feature. The firm is privately owned and operated by active traders.

Contact:

Alpine Funded GmbH

[email protected]

Photo:

SOURCE Alpine Funded