Yatsen Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Provides Updates On Share Repurchase Program
[1] Include net revenues from Galénic, DR (its mainland China business), Eve Lom and other skincare brands of the Company.
[2] Non-GAAP net income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP net income (loss) is defined as net income (loss) excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions, (iii) revaluation of investments on the share of equity method investments, (iv) impairment of goodwill and (v) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments.
[3] Include Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear and other color cosmetics brands of the Company.
[4] Non-GAAP loss from operations is a non-GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP loss from operations is defined as loss from operations excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions and (iii) impairment of goodwill.
[5] Non-GAAP operating loss margin is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP net loss from operations as a percentage of total net revenues.
[6] ADS refers to American depositary shares, each of which represents twenty Class A ordinary shares.
[7] Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS is defined as non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of diluted ADS outstanding for computing diluted earnings per ADS. Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders is defined as net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions, (iii) revaluation of investments on the share of equity method investments, (iv) impairment of goodwill, (v) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments and (vi) accretion to redeemable non-controlling interests.
Conference Call Information
The Company's management will hold a conference call on Friday, May 16, 2025, at 7:30 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time or 7:30 P.M. Beijing Time to discuss its financial results and operating performance for the first quarter of 2025.
United States (toll free):
+1-888-346-8982
International:
+1-412-902-4272
Mainland China (toll free):
400-120-1203
Hong Kong, SAR (toll free):
800-905-945
Hong Kong, SAR:
+852-3018-4992
The replay will be accessible through Friday, May 23, by dialing the following numbers:
United States:
+1-877-344-7529
International:
+1-412-317-0088
Replay Access Code:
1147723
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website at .
About Yatsen Holding Limited
Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG ) is a leading China-based beauty group with the mission of creating an exciting new journey of beauty discovery for consumers around the world. Founded in 2016, the Company has launched and acquired numerous color cosmetics and skincare brands including Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Galénic, DR (its mainland China business), Eve Lom and EANTiM. The Company's flagship brand, Perfect Diary, is one of the leading color cosmetics brands in China in terms of retail sales value. The Company primarily reaches and engages with customers directly both online and offline, with expansive presence across all major e-commerce, social and content platforms in China.
For more information, please visit .
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company uses non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP operating income (loss) margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) margin, non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders and non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS, each a non-GAAP financial measure, in reviewing and assessing its operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by the management to evaluate operating performance and formulate business plans. Non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business, provide further information about its results of operations, and enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects. The Company defines non-GAAP income (loss) from operations as income (loss) from operations excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions and (iii) impairment of goodwill. Non-GAAP operating income (loss) margin is non-GAAP income (loss) from operations as a percentage of total net revenues. The Company defines non-GAAP net income (loss) as net income (loss) excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions, (iii) revaluation of investments on the share of equity method investments, (iv) impairment of goodwill and (v) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments. Non-GAAP net income (loss) margin is non-GAAP net income (loss) as a percentage of total net revenues. The Company defines non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders as net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions, (iii) revaluation of investments on the share of equity method investments, (iv) impairment of goodwill, (v) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments and (vi) accretion to redeemable non-controlling interests. Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS is computed using non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by weighted average number of diluted ADS outstanding for computing diluted earnings per ADS.
However, the non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools as the non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating performance. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure. Reconciliations of Yatsen's non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure are included at the end of this press release.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements which are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs, plans, outlook and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; its ability to continue to roll out popular products and maintain popularity of existing products; its ability to anticipate and respond to changes in industry trends and consumer preferences and behavior in a timely manner; its ability to attract and retain new customers and to increase revenues generated from repeat customers; its expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services; its ability to integrate newly-acquired businesses and brands; trends and competition in and relevant government policies and regulations relating to China's beauty market; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; and general economic conditions globally and in China. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Yatsen Holding Limited
Investor Relations
E-mail: [email protected]
YATSEN HOLDING LIMITED
|
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(All amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data or otherwise noted)
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
|
USD'000
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
817,395
|
|
|
|
669,776
|
|
|
|
92,298
|
|
Short-term investments
|
|
|
539,130
|
|
|
|
610,147
|
|
|
|
84,081
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
214,558
|
|
|
|
199,892
|
|
|
|
27,546
|
|
Inventories, net
|
|
|
386,054
|
|
|
|
383,352
|
|
|
|
52,827
|
|
Prepayments and other current assets
|
|
|
381,404
|
|
|
|
374,849
|
|
|
|
51,656
|
|
Amounts due from related parties
|
|
|
9,113
|
|
|
|
2,553
|
|
|
|
352
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
2,347,654
|
|
|
|
2,240,569
|
|
|
|
308,760
|
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investments
|
|
|
664,579
|
|
|
|
668,081
|
|
|
|
92,064
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
74,373
|
|
|
|
69,695
|
|
|
|
9,604
|
|
Goodwill, net
|
|
|
155,029
|
|
|
|
155,029
|
|
|
|
21,364
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
559,708
|
|
|
|
562,240
|
|
|
|
77,479
|
|
Deferred tax assets
|
|
|
1,381
|
|
|
|
1,417
|
|
|
|
195
|
|
Right-of-use assets, net
|
|
|
147,501
|
|
|
|
159,422
|
|
|
|
21,969
|
|
Other non-current assets
|
|
|
20,642
|
|
|
|
20,954
|
|
|
|
2,888
|
|
Total non-current assets
|
|
|
1,623,213
|
|
|
|
1,636,838
|
|
|
|
225,563
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
3,970,867
|
|
|
|
3,877,407
|
|
|
|
534,323
|
|
Liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
72,090
|
|
|
|
74,680
|
|
|
|
10,291
|
|
Advances from customers
|
|
|
19,574
|
|
|
|
20,698
|
|
|
|
2,852
|
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
|
460,143
|
|
|
|
344,559
|
|
|
|
47,481
|
|
Amounts due to related parties
|
|
|
28,884
|
|
|
|
30,037
|
|
|
|
4,139
|
|
Income tax payables
|
|
|
20,088
|
|
|
|
16,985
|
|
|
|
2,341
|
|
Lease liabilities due within one year
|
|
|
39,409
|
|
|
|
39,348
|
|
|
|
5,422
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
640,188
|
|
|
|
526,307
|
|
|
|
72,526
|
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
|
103,306
|
|
|
|
105,067
|
|
|
|
14,479
|
|
Deferred income-non current
|
|
|
14,832
|
|
|
|
10,771
|
|
|
|
1,484
|
|
Lease liabilities
|
|
|
109,526
|
|
|
|
120,511
|
|
|
|
16,607
|
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
|
|
227,664
|
|
|
|
236,349
|
|
|
|
32,570
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
867,852
|
|
|
|
762,656
|
|
|
|
105,096
|
|
Redeemable non-controlling interests
|
|
|
50,984
|
|
|
|
50,754
|
|
|
|
6,994
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary Shares (US$0.00001 par value; 10,000,000,000 ordinary
|
|
|
173
|
|
|
|
173
|
|
|
|
24
|
|
Treasury shares
|
|
|
(1,276,330)
|
|
|
|
(1,265,174)
|
|
|
|
(174,346)
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
12,273,767
|
|
|
|
12,272,908
|
|
|
|
1,691,252
|
|
Statutory reserve
|
|
|
28,147
|
|
|
|
28,147
|
|
|
|
3,879
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
(8,057,297)
|
|
|
|
(8,062,600)
|
|
|
|
(1,111,056)
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
|
86,866
|
|
|
|
93,907
|
|
|
|
12,944
|
|
Total Yatsen Holding Limited shareholders' equity
|
|
|
3,055,326
|
|
|
|
3,067,361
|
|
|
|
422,697
|
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
|
(3,295)
|
|
|
|
(3,364)
|
|
|
|
(464)
|
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
|
3,052,031
|
|
|
|
3,063,997
|
|
|
|
422,233
|
|
Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and shareholders' equity
|
|
|
3,970,867
|
|
|
|
3,877,407
|
|
|
|
534,323
|
|
YATSEN HOLDING LIMITED
|
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(All amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data or otherwise noted)
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
|
USD'000
|
|
|
Total net revenues
|
|
|
773,355
|
|
|
|
833,533
|
|
|
|
114,864
|
|
|
Total cost of revenues
|
|
|
(172,407)
|
|
|
|
(174,406)
|
|
|
|
(24,034)
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
600,948
|
|
|
|
659,127
|
|
|
|
90,830
|
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fulfilment expenses
|
|
|
(51,448)
|
|
|
|
(51,843)
|
|
|
|
(7,144)
|
|
|
Selling and marketing expenses
|
|
|
(539,193)
|
|
|
|
(553,815)
|
|
|
|
(76,318)
|
|
|
General and administrative expenses
|
|
|
(140,099)
|
|
|
|
(64,883)
|
|
|
|
(8,941)
|
|
|
Research and development expenses
|
|
|
(27,926)
|
|
|
|
(22,637)
|
|
|
|
(3,119)
|
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
(758,666)
|
|
|
|
(693,178)
|
|
|
|
(95,522)
|
|
|
Loss from operations
|
|
|
(157,718)
|
|
|
|
(34,051)
|
|
|
|
(4,692)
|
|
|
Financial income
|
|
|
28,612
|
|
|
|
10,606
|
|
|
|
1,462
|
|
|
Foreign currency exchange (loss) gain
|
|
|
(7,633)
|
|
|
|
10,664
|
|
|
|
1,470
|
|
|
Income from equity method investments, net
|
|
|
3,276
|
|
|
|
2,505
|
|
|
|
345
|
|
|
Other income, net
|
|
|
6,305
|
|
|
|
4,242
|
|
|
|
585
|
|
|
Loss before income tax expenses
|
|
|
(127,158)
|
|
|
|
(6,034)
|
|
|
|
(830)
|
|
|
Income tax benefits
|
|
|
2,291
|
|
|
|
433
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
|
(124,867)
|
|
|
|
(5,601)
|
|
|
|
(770)
|
|
|
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests and redeemable non-
|
|
|
268
|
|
|
|
298
|
|
|
|
41
|
|
|
Net loss attributable to Yatsen's shareholders
|
|
|
(124,599)
|
|
|
|
(5,303)
|
|
|
|
(729)
|
|
|
Shares used in calculating loss per share (1):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
2,141,156,030
|
|
|
|
1,837,466,068
|
|
|
|
1,837,466,068
|
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
2,141,156,030
|
|
|
|
1,837,466,068
|
|
|
|
1,837,466,068
|
|
|
Net loss per Class A and Class B ordinary share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
(0.06)
|
|
|
|
(0.00)
|
|
|
|
(0.00)
|
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
(0.06)
|
|
|
|
(0.00)
|
|
|
|
(0.00)
|
|
|
Net loss per ADS (20 ordinary shares equal to 1 ADS) (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
(1.16)
|
|
|
|
(0.06)
|
|
|
|
(0.01)
|
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
(1.16)
|
|
|
|
(0.06)
|
|
|
|
(0.01)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
Share-based compensation expenses are included in the operating expenses as follows:
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
|
USD'000
|
|
|
Fulfilment expenses
|
|
|
76
|
|
|
|
98
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
Selling and marketing expenses
|
|
|
2,656
|
|
|
|
757
|
|
|
|
104
|
|
|
General and administrative expenses
|
|
|
31,627
|
|
|
|
7,731
|
|
|
|
1,065
|
|
|
Research and development expenses
|
|
|
1,318
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
35,677
|
|
|
|
8,626
|
|
|
|
1,189
|
|
|
|
(1) Authorized share capital is re-classified and re-designated into Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares, with each Class A ordinary share being entitled to one vote and each Class B ordinary share being entitled to twenty votes on all matters that are subject to shareholder vote.
|
(2) Effective from March 18, 2024, the Company changed its ADS to Class A Ordinary Share ratio from one ADS representing four ordinary shares to one ADS representing twenty ordinary shares. The historical and present income (loss) per ADS have been adjusted retroactively for all periods presented to reflect this change.
|
YATSEN HOLDING LIMITED
|
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
|
(All amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data or otherwise noted)
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
|
USD'000
|
|
|
Loss from operations
|
|
|
(157,718)
|
|
|
|
(34,051)
|
|
|
|
(4,692)
|
|
|
Share-based compensation expenses
|
|
|
35,677
|
|
|
|
8,626
|
|
|
|
1,189
|
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions
|
|
|
15,056
|
|
|
|
10,561
|
|
|
|
1,455
|
|
|
Non-GAAP loss from operations
|
|
|
(106,985)
|
|
|
|
(14,864)
|
|
|
|
(2,048)
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
|
(124,867)
|
|
|
|
(5,601)
|
|
|
|
(770)
|
|
|
Share-based compensation expenses
|
|
|
35,677
|
|
|
|
8,626
|
|
|
|
1,189
|
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions
|
|
|
15,056
|
|
|
|
10,561
|
|
|
|
1,455
|
|
|
Revaluation of investments on the share of equity method investments
|
|
|
(7,039)
|
|
|
|
(6,010)
|
|
|
|
(828)
|
|
|
Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments
|
|
|
(2,620)
|
|
|
|
(433)
|
|
|
|
(60)
|
|
|
Non-GAAP net (loss) income
|
|
|
(83,793)
|
|
|
|
7,143
|
|
|
|
986
|
|
|
Net loss attributable to Yatsen's shareholders
|
|
|
(124,599)
|
|
|
|
(5,303)
|
|
|
|
(729)
|
|
|
Share-based compensation expenses
|
|
|
35,677
|
|
|
|
8,626
|
|
|
|
1,189
|
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions
|
|
|
14,782
|
|
|
|
10,179
|
|
|
|
1,403
|
|
|
Revaluation of investments on the share of equity method investments
|
|
|
(7,039)
|
|
|
|
(6,010)
|
|
|
|
(828)
|
|
|
Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments
|
|
|
(2,620)
|
|
|
|
(405)
|
|
|
|
(56)
|
|
|
Non-GAAP net (loss) income attributable to Yatsen's shareholders
|
|
|
(83,799)
|
|
|
|
7,087
|
|
|
|
979
|
|
|
Shares used in calculating loss per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
2,141,156,030
|
|
|
|
1,837,466,068
|
|
|
|
1,837,466,068
|
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
2,141,156,030
|
|
|
|
1,953,491,427
|
|
|
|
1,953,491,427
|
|
|
Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders per
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
(0.04)
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
(0.04)
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders per
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
(0.78)
|
|
|
|
0.08
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
(0.78)
|
|
|
|
0.07
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Effective from March 18, 2024, the Company changed its ADS to Class A Ordinary Share ratio from one ADS representing four ordinary shares to one ADS representing twenty ordinary shares. The historical and present income (loss) per ADS have been adjusted retroactively for all periods presented to reflect this change.
