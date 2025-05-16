403
Mexico’S Stock Market Gains On May 15 As Banxico Cuts Rates
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The S&P/BMV IPC Index rose 274 points, a 0.47% increase, closing at 58,274 on May 15, 2025, according to a TradingView chart. The Bank of Mexico, Banxico, cut its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 8.50% that day, supporting the market's upward move.
This decision, paired with domestic resilience, drove gains despite global trade tensions.
On May 14, the index increased 200 points, closing at 58,000, continuing its rally from a March low of 53,000.
Overnight, U.S. futures dipped slightly, reflecting tariff concerns impacting global sentiment. Asian markets traded flat, adding pressure as Mexico's market opened on May 15.
Banxico's unanimous rate cut aimed to bolster economic activity amid weak growth, with Q1 2025 GDP rising only 0.2% quarter-on-quarter, as noted in posts on X. The central bank targets 3% inflation, expecting it to fall to 3.5% by Q3 2025.
However, pre-market data on May 16 showed the index at 57,959.72, down 0.54%, hinting at profit-taking. Globally, the U.S. S&P 500 likely dropped 0.4%, pressured by tariff fears, while Europe's DAX remained flat. Asia's Nikkei 225 fell 0.6%, reflecting risk aversion.
Mexico's Stock Market Performance and Technical Outlook
Brazil's Bovespa lagged, but India's Sensex edged up, positioning Mexico as a stronger performer among emerging markets. Technical analysis confirms a bullish trend on the daily chart.
The 50-day moving average at 57,500 supports the index, while the 200-day average at 55,000 adds stability. The 20-day moving average at 58,500 acts as resistance, capping gains on May 15.
Bollinger Bands indicate rising volatility, with the upper band at 60,000 and the lower at 56,500. The 14-period RSI likely sits near 65, showing momentum but approaching overbought territory. MACD, using 12, 26, and 9 periods, displays a bullish crossover, reinforcing the uptrend.
Fibonacci retracement from the March low to the recent high places support at 57,800, near the 38.2% level. Resistance at 59,000 aligns with the 61.8% level, suggesting a potential ceiling. Volume rose 12% above average, confirming the day's upward move.
Top winners included Coca-Cola FEMSA, which gained 3.5%, driven by consumer demand. Walmart de México rose 2.8%, reflecting defensive buying. Grupo Carso added 2.3%, while Cemex and Alsea increased 1.9% and 1.5%, supported by sector stability.
Grupo México led losers, dropping 1.2%, as commodity prices weakened. Banorte fell 0.9%, impacted by global yield concerns. FEMSA shed 0.7%, while América Móvil and Kimberly-Clark de México lost 0.5% and 0.4%, due to profit-taking.
From a mercantile perspective, Banxico 's rate cut signals opportunity for investors seeking value in Mexico's market. Yet, trade tensions and pre-market declines on May 16 suggest caution, as global risks could challenge the rally.
