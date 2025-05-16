403
Argentina’S Merval Pauses As Regional Peers Advance
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Data from TradingView shows Argentina's S\&P Merval closed at 2,298,473 points, down 0.14% in the last 24 hours. The index swung between 2,236,044 and 2,312,954 on robust turnover.
Trading reached ARS 114 billion on 64.3 million contracts as investors booked profits after five straight gains. Transener led winners with a 7.3% jump after reporting net income above consensus.
Transportadora Gas del Norte climbed 5.8% on a favorable tariff revision. Transportadora Gas del Sur rose 4.7% thanks to stronger export volumes. Loma Negra gained 0.9% on renewed construction demand.
MercadoLibre ADR edged 0.8% higher amid regional e-commerce growth. Banks underperformed. Banco Frances fell 3.7% on widening peso spreads. BBVA Argentina lost 3.4% as its ADRs lagged peers.
Banco de Valores slipped 2.9% amid subdued foreign flows. Grupo Supervielle dropped 2.2% on sector rotation out of risk assets. Banco Macro retreated 2.4% amid growing currency volatility.
The Merval lags Brazil's Ibovespa , which rose 0.66% to 139,334 points on R\$ 11.5 billion of trades. Mexico's IPC gained 0.55%, closing at 57,960 on 167 million shares.
The S\&P 500 added 0.41% as U.S. inflation data showed early signs of cooling. Year-to-date, the Merval trails by 9.2%, while Ibovespa and IPC lead with gains of 15.5% and 17.0% respectively.
Argentina's Merval Index
Technically, the Merval trades below its 100-day simple moving average near 2.37 million but holds above its 200-day SMA at 2.17 million. The 50-day EMA sits just under the 100-day SMA, flagging a bearish medium-term bias.
Bollinger Bands narrowed around 2.30 million, signaling lower volatility after yesterday's swing. The relative strength index hovers at 48, placing the index in neutral territory.
The MACD line remains below its nine-day signal line, confirming downward momentum. Volume exceeded its ten-day average, validating today's price swings. Fibonacci retracement levels mark 38.2% at 2.40 million and 50% at 2.52 million.
The index failed to reclaim those milestones. Key support stands at 2.17 million and 2.08 million. Breaking below 2.17 million could trigger deeper selling. Immediate resistance sits at 2.30 million and then at the 100-day SMA.
Traders watch these thresholds for bullish signals. On the fundamental side, April's inflation rate reached 2.8%, above forecasts, reinforcing real-rate concerns. A 50 million-tonne soybean harvest offers foreign-exchange inflows.
The central bank plans bond swaps to attract idle U.S. dollars held domestically. Global factors, including potential U.S.–Iran energy accords, pressured oil futures and energy stocks.
Argentina's market faces a tug of war between profit-taking and policy hopes. Regional peers rallied on external data, while the Merva awaited clearer domestic signals.
The index needs fresh policy catalysts and sustained foreign buying to resume its uptrend. Traders will monitor technical markers and liquidity flows to gauge the next directional push.
