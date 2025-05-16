LA's Classic T-Shirt Co Debuts 100% Organic Tees For Men & Women, Healthy Living

The Classic T-shirt Company

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Classic T-Shirt Company , a family-run brand known for its ethical production and versatile designs, is proud to announce its expanded lineup of men's and women's t-shirts and sweatshirts, all made in Los Angeles using 100% organic cotton. Reflecting a commitment to healthy living, sustainability, and premium quality, the new range caters to consumers seeking everyday essentials that align with eco-friendly values and local craftsmanship.“I've worn our organic cotton tees exclusively for years because nothing else compares in softness or breathability,” says Paul Garibian, Co-Founder of The Classic T-Shirt Company.“We're excited to extend that same comfort and durability into our sweatshirts-perfect for year-round layering or an active lifestyle.”Key Highlights● 100% Organic Cotton & LA-MadeEach tee and sweatshirt is crafted in Los Angeles from certified organic cotton-grown without harmful pesticides or chemicals-ensuring a skin-friendly and environmentally responsible choice.● Men's & Women's FitsWith dedicated styles for men and women, the collection offers inclusive sizing and modern silhouettes, catering to diverse body types and personal tastes.● Versatility for Active & Casual WearFrom sports (tennis, golf, boxing) to office layering under a blazer, or cozy weekend looks, these tees and sweatshirts transition effortlessly between work, play, and leisure.● Sustainable & EthicalIn addition to using GOTS-certified organic cotton, The Classic T-Shirt Company follows fair labor practices in its local facilities, ensuring transparency and high standards at every production stage.● Durable Design & ComfortSuperior stitching, breathable fabrics, and a focus on timeless cuts mean these garments are built to last, encouraging a“buy less, buy better” mindset that reduces waste.Commitment to Healthy Living & Responsible FashionThis new collection is part of The Classic T-Shirt Company's broader mission to redefine sustainable fashion by promoting healthy living and mindful consumption. By sourcing organic cotton and avoiding toxic chemicals, TCTC helps preserve soil health, safeguard water resources, and protect the well-being of both farm workers and consumers.“We want people to feel good not just physically, but also knowing their clothing aligns with their values,” adds Olga Garibian, Co-Founder.“Being LA-based keeps our supply chain short and transparent, while giving our customers the peace of mind that they're supporting ethical labor and local communities.”About The Classic T-Shirt CompanyFounded in Los Angeles by Olga and Paul Garibian, The Classic T-Shirt Company merges family values, healthy living, and top-tier craftsmanship to create men's and women's t-shirts and sweatshirts that stand out for their softness, durability, and timeless style. Each piece is made using 100% organic cotton and fair labor practices, reflecting the brand's dedication to ethical and sustainable manufacturing. Recognized for its high-quality essentials, TCTC offers some of the best organic cotton apparel for those seeking to elevate their wardrobe without compromising on responsible production.For media inquiries, additional images, or product samples, please contact:The Classic T-Shirt CompanyPhone: (646) 676-2889Email: ...

