FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES FESTIVAL FAVORITE“BOUND”

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, has just released Isaac Hirotsu Woofter's BOUND, a raw and visceral story inspired by true events that features the first live flying squirrel. Since its premiere at Dances With Films, BOUND has swept the festival circuit with an inspiring 11 wins and 34 nominations. Freestyle will bring BOUND to select theaters and major streaming and cable platforms on May 16.

Synopsis: To escape her drug-dealing stepfather, a young artist flees to NYC with only her pet flying squirrel. After successfully reinventing herself with the help of some "found family," she returns home to confront her dark past, in order to truly be free.

Written and directed by Isaac Hirotsu Woofter, BOUND stars Ramin Karimloo (Holby City), Jessica Pimentel (Orange is the New Black), Alexandra Faye Sadeghian (Ditch Boys), Bryant Carroll (Maggie Moore(s)), Pooya Mohseni (Entanglement), Jaye Alexander in his film debut and Bandit the flying squirrel.

Ahead of the release, Woofter shared,“From outdoor Shakespeare to Lincoln Center, I spent 25 years telling other people's stories. Five years ago I decided to tell my own story. We're thrilled to finally bring this gritty underdog tale to your screen. I like gut-punching movies that take you for an emotional ride, so strap on your hard hat and fasten your seatbelt. Let's go.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire North American rights to BOUND with Glen Reynolds of Circus Road Films.

Official FDM Trailer - BOUND (2025)

