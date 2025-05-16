Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS


2025-05-16 04:16:17
Auction date 2025-05-16
Loan 1060
Coupon 0.75 %
ISIN-code SE0009496367
Maturity 2028-05-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln 1000 +/- 1000
Total bid volume, SEK mln 1,550
Volume sold, SEK mln 950
Number of bids 7
Number of accepted bids 5
Average yield 1.930 %
Lowest yield 1.922 %
Highest accepted yield 1.937 %
% accepted at highest yield 100.00

Auction date 2025-05-16
Loan 1062
Coupon 0.125 %
ISIN-code SE0013935319
Maturity 2031-05-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln 1000 +/- 1000
Total bid volume, SEK mln 3,875
Volume sold, SEK mln 1,000
Number of bids 16
Number of accepted bids 5
Average yield 2.118 %
Lowest yield 2.114 %
Highest accepted yield 2.119 %
% accepted at highest yield 66.67


Auction date 2025-05-16
Loan 1063
Coupon 0.50 %
ISIN-code SE0015193313
Maturity 2045-11-24
Tendered volume, SEK mln 1000 +/- 1000
Total bid volume, SEK mln 5,035
Volume sold, SEK mln 1,050
Number of bids 30
Number of accepted bids 7
Average yield 2.586 %
Lowest yield 2.578 %
Highest accepted yield 2.589 %
% accepted at highest yield 39.58




