Physician Reveals Concerning Trend In Health Care Pricing And What Can Be Done About It
What's causing it? Experts say it's due to the rise in hospitals acquiring smaller medical practices, allowing them to charge more for the same service than the practice would normally bill. According to statistics, when a physician's office is acquired by a hospital system, prices increase by more than 14%.
A recent study found half of US adults reported difficulty affording health care, and 1 in 4 said they skipped needed care because of it.
Family physician, Dr. Antonio Germann discusses the reason for increasing medical costs, and what patients can do to protect themselves. He also talks about implementing site-neutral payments, meaning patients pay the same price for routine medical care like office visits and MRIs, no matter where they receive them.
