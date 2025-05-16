EQS-News: HOMANN HOLZWERKSTOFFE GmbH / Key word(s): Issue of Debt/Corporate Action

Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH narrows the interest margin of the new 2025/2032 Bond to 7.0% - 7.5% p.a.

16.05.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NEITHER FOR DIRECT OR INDIRECT DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR TRANSMISSION IN THE RESPECTIVE COUNTRIES. WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR OTHER COUNTRIES WHERE THE DISTRIBUTION OF THIS DOCUMENT IS ILLEGAL. Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH narrows the interest margin of the new 2025/2032 Bond to 7.0% - 7.5% p.a.

High demand from institutional and private investors Subscription period for the public offer ends on Monday, May 19, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. CEST Munich, May 16, 2025 - Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH, one of Europe's leading suppliers of thin, refined wood fibreboards for the furniture, door and coating industries, today narrowed the interest rate of the new corporate bond 2025/2032 (ISIN: NO0013536169, WKN: A4DFTR, the „Bond 2025/2032“) to 7.0% - 7.5% p.a. Within this range, the final coupon will be determined on the basis of the subscription orders received and will be announced prior to the end of the offer period by means of a pricing notice. The subscription period for the public offer ends on Monday, May 19, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. CEST. The exchange offer already ended yesterday, Thursday, May 15, 2025, at 18:00 p.m. CEST. So far, there has been high demand from both institutional and private investors. Homann Holzwerkstoffe's new 2025/2032 Bond has a term of seven years and an issue volume of up to EUR 120 million. The company will use the issue proceeds to refinance the 2021/2026 Bond as well as for investments in the existing plants and general corporate purposes. Trading in the Quotation Board segment (Open Market) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is scheduled to begin on June 2, 2025, with trading by publication already possible if applicable. Within six months of the issue date, the Bonds are to be included in the Nordic ABM of the Oslo Stock Exchange. Further details on Homann Holzwerkstoffe's new 2025/2032 Bond, including a step-by-step subscription guide and the legally binding securities prospectus, can be found on the issuer's website at . About Homann Holzwerkstoffe Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH, headquartered in Munich, is a leading manufacturer of thin, highly refined, medium-density and high-density wood fiberboards (MDF/HDF). With production facilities in Losheim am See, Germany, Karlino and Krosno/Oder, Poland, and at its new site near Vilnius, Lithuania, the company supplies the furniture, door, and coating industries worldwide, with a focus on European markets. The long-established family-owned company has been listed on the capital market since 2012 and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with its 2021/2026 corporate Bond (ISIN: DE000A3H2V19, WKN: A3H2V1). Sign up for our investor mailing list at: ir-contact/ Key data on the Homann Holzwerkstoffe corporate bond 2025/2032 Issuer Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH, Munich Issue volume

(target volume) EUR 120,000,000 ISIN / WKN NO0013536169 / A4DFTR Coupon 7.0% to 7.5% p.a. Issue Price 100% Denomination EUR 1,000 Interest payment Semi-annual, starting on December 2, 2025 Term Seven years, June 2, 2025 to June 2, 2032 Repayment Due on June 2, 2032 at par (100% of the nominal amount) Status Senior Unsecured Covenants Including restrictions on distributions, maintenance of liquidity reserves, semi-annual financial reporting Listing Open Market (Frankfurt Stock Exchange) in the Quotation Board segment, transfer to the Nordic ABM of the Oslo Stock Exchange within six months Issue date / Value date June 2, 2025 Joint Lead Manager IKB Deutsche Industrie Bank AG, Pareto Securities AS, Frankfurt Branch Press/Investor Relations:

IR AG

Karolin Bistrovic, Johannes Kaiser

T +49 221 9140 97-36

... Contact:

Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH

Sandra Jux

T +49 (0)89 99 88 69 0

... Disclaimer: This publication is advertising. It does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or subscribe for securities in any jurisdiction, in particular in the United States of America. Any investment decision should be made solely on the basis of the securities prospectus approved by the Luxembourg Financial Sector Supervisory Authority (Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier – CSSF), which is available at Approval by the CSSF should not be construed as an endorsement of the securities offered. Potential investors should read the prospectus before making an investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and opportunities associated with investing in the securities. This publication is not intended, directly or indirectly, for distribution or dissemination in the United States of America or within the United States of America (including its territories and possessions of a state or the District of Columbia) or to publications with a general distribution in the United States of America. The securities are not and will not be registered under the provisions of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“Securities Act”), and may not be sold or offered for sale in the United States of America without prior registration under the provisions of the Securities Act, as amended, or without prior registration or pursuant to an exemption from registration. The issuer does not intend to register the offer of debt securities in whole or in part in the United States of America or to make a public offering in the United States of America. Outside Luxembourg and Germany, this publication is only directed at persons in member states of the EEA and is exclusively intended for persons in member states of the EEA who are“qualified investors” within the meaning of Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation (“qualified investors”). Furthermore, this publication is distributed in the United Kingdom only to those qualified investors and is intended only for those qualified investors who (i) have professional experience in investment matters within the meaning of Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the“Order”), (ii) are high net worth entities within the meaning of Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order, or (iii) are other persons to whom this publication may be lawfully communicated. This publication is not an offer to sell securities in Canada, Japan, Australia, or South Africa.

16.05.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: HOMANN HOLZWERKSTOFFE GmbH Gustav-Freytag-Straße 12 81925 München Germany Phone: 089 99 88 69-0 Fax: 089 99 88 69-21 E-mail: ... ISIN: DE000A3H2V19 WKN: A3H2V1 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2139086

End of News EQS News Service