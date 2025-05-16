Homann Holzwerkstoffe Gmbh Narrows The Interest Margin Of The New 2025/2032 Bond To 7.0% - 7.5% P.A.
EQS-News: HOMANN HOLZWERKSTOFFE GmbH
/ Key word(s): Issue of Debt/Corporate Action
Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH narrows the interest margin of the new 2025/2032 Bond to 7.0% - 7.5% p.a.
Munich, May 16, 2025 - Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH, one of Europe's leading suppliers of thin, refined wood fibreboards for the furniture, door and coating industries, today narrowed the interest rate of the new corporate bond 2025/2032 (ISIN: NO0013536169, WKN: A4DFTR, the „Bond 2025/2032“) to 7.0% - 7.5% p.a. Within this range, the final coupon will be determined on the basis of the subscription orders received and will be announced prior to the end of the offer period by means of a pricing notice. The subscription period for the public offer ends on Monday, May 19, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. CEST. The exchange offer already ended yesterday, Thursday, May 15, 2025, at 18:00 p.m. CEST. So far, there has been high demand from both institutional and private investors.
Homann Holzwerkstoffe's new 2025/2032 Bond has a term of seven years and an issue volume of up to EUR 120 million. The company will use the issue proceeds to refinance the 2021/2026 Bond as well as for investments in the existing plants and general corporate purposes. Trading in the Quotation Board segment (Open Market) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is scheduled to begin on June 2, 2025, with trading by publication already possible if applicable. Within six months of the issue date, the Bonds are to be included in the Nordic ABM of the Oslo Stock Exchange.
Further details on Homann Holzwerkstoffe's new 2025/2032 Bond, including a step-by-step subscription guide and the legally binding securities prospectus, can be found on the issuer's website at .
About Homann Holzwerkstoffe
Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH, headquartered in Munich, is a leading manufacturer of thin, highly refined, medium-density and high-density wood fiberboards (MDF/HDF). With production facilities in Losheim am See, Germany, Karlino and Krosno/Oder, Poland, and at its new site near Vilnius, Lithuania, the company supplies the furniture, door, and coating industries worldwide, with a focus on European markets. The long-established family-owned company has been listed on the capital market since 2012 and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with its 2021/2026 corporate Bond (ISIN: DE000A3H2V19, WKN: A3H2V1).
Key data on the Homann Holzwerkstoffe corporate bond 2025/2032
Press/Investor Relations:
Contact:
Disclaimer:
