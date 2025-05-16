Creditflux Announces 2025 CLO Manager Awards Winners

The Creditflux awards are the only credit fund and CLO industry awards solely determined by data and metrics, showcasing the market's best performers

LONDON, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Creditflux, a Debtwire service and part of ION Analytics , and the leading source for CLO and credit trading news, data, and analysis globally, hosted its 17th annual CLO Manager Awards at the Nobu Hotel in London on 15 May 2025. The global collateralized loan obligation (CLO) community came together to recognize the best-performing CLOs, managers, and funds across the USD 1.4tn global CLO market.

This year, over 90 CLO managers and CLO fund managers submitted performance data for the awards. The category winners were announced live during the Creditflux Manager Awards Dinner, attended by 350 guests.

The awards ceremony took place on the second day of the Creditflux CLO Symposium, a two-day event that connected CLO investors with leading arrangers, managers, and advisors in global structured finance. The Symposium offered valuable insights into how the spike in volatility and uncertainty is impacting the US and European CLO markets, highlighting key opportunities in both primary and secondary markets.

"The CLO market has proved to be resilient in the face of recent volatility, following what was a standout 2024 that set new records for issuance volumes and spread levels, all the while managing the challenges of low loan supply and the rise of LMEs," said Lisa Lee, Managing Editor of Creditflux. "We are delighted to celebrate the best performers in the industry, presenting awards to the top managers who triumphed last year."

More details on the methodology for the awards can be found here . The winners are: