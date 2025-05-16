Creditflux Announces 2025 CLO Manager Awards Winners
2025 CLO Manager Awards winners
|
Award Categories
|
CLO/Fund
|
Manager
|
Best new US CLO
|
AGL Core CLO 31
|
AGL Credit Management
|
Best new European CLO
|
Sound Point Euro CLO 11
|
Sound Point Capital Management
|
Best US CLO
|
Regatta XIX Funding
|
Napier Park Global Capital
|
Best European CLO
|
Sculptor European CLO IX
|
Sculptor Capital Management
|
Best redeemed US CLO
|
Madison Park Funding XIII
|
UBS Asset Management
|
Best redeemed European
|
ALME Loan Funding III
|
Apollo Global Management
|
Best new middle-market
|
Cerberus Loan Funding XXXIX
|
Cerberus Business Finance
|
Best middle-market CLO
|
Golub Capital Partners
CLO 46(M)
|
Golub Capital
|
Best private closed-end CLO
|
GoldenTree Loan Management
|
GoldenTree Asset Management
|
Best public closed-end CLO
|
Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|
Oxford Funds, LLC
|
Best CLO fund (<$150m
|
Lupus Alpha CLO Opportunity
|
Lupus Alpha Asset Management
|
Best CLO fund (>$150m
|
Alcentra Structured Credit
|
Alcentra
|
Best US boutique CLO
|
|
Muzinich
|
Best European boutique CLO
|
|
Fidelity International
|
Best MM CLO manager
|
|
Golub Capital
|
Best US CLO manager
|
|
GoldenTree Asset Management
|
Best European CLO manager
|
|
Sound Point Capital Management
|
Creditflux manager of the
|
|
GoldenTree Asset Management
About ION
ION provides mission-critical trading and workflow automation software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporate organizations. Our solutions and services simplify complex processes, boost efficiency, and enable better decision-making. We build long-term partnerships with our clients, helping transform their businesses for sustained success through continuous innovation. For more information, visit .
About ION Analytics
ION Analytics delivers personalized, targeted data, market intelligence, and software to banks, investors, and corporates, helping clients find opportunities and drive better decisions in markets ranging from equities and fixed income to infrastructure and private equity. For more information, visit .
About Creditflux
Creditflux, by Debtwire is the leading source for CLO and credit trading news, data, and analysis globally. Established in 2001, its team of journalists and analysts in New York and London produces daily content online and a monthly print magazine that is the publication of choice for many market professionals, including investors, dealers, brokers, analysts, and service providers. Creditflux is an ION Analytics service.
