Mgallery The Retreat Palm Dubai To Host Rayya Talks Masterclass With Financial Wellness Expert Beth Clay

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MGallery The Retreat Palm Dubai is delighted to announce the next edition of Rayya Talks, featuring a powerful and immersive masterclass led by entrepreneur and financial wellness expert Beth Clay. The session will take place on Wednesday 21 May from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM, with tickets priced at AED150.Beth, a coach and speaker known for her transformative approach that blends psychology, strategy and soul, will guide participants through a workshop that goes far beyond traditional budgeting. She will explore the deeper reasons so many women feel stuck when it comes to money - and how to shift that narrative.Whether you are launching a business, navigating a big life change, or simply looking for more financial ease, this masterclass offers the tools, mindset and clarity to move forward with confidence.“Financial freedom isn't just about numbers - it's about knowing what matters most to you and aligning your money accordingly. This masterclass is about giving women permission to lead with purpose, not pressure,” says Beth Clay, Financial Wellness Expert and Founder of Financed Well.What attendees will learn:●How to create a personalised financial roadmap based on your goals●Why traditional budgeting fails - and how to build one that actually works for you●The psychology of money: how your beliefs, habits and emotions shape your choices●Tools to build confidence, reduce stress and take control - starting now●How to align your financial decisions with your values - not external pressure“Rayya Talks is part of our ongoing commitment to holistic wellbeing - supporting our guests not only in body and spirit, but also in their mindset and everyday life,” says Samir Arora, General Manager of MGallery The Retreat Palm Dubai.“We are proud to welcome Beth Clay for what promises to be an empowering and enlightening experience for our community.”For more information and for booking, visit or follow both @financeherwell and @theretreatpalmdubai on instagram.PR Contact:Gemma L'AppannaFounder and CEO, L'Atelier ConsultingEmail: ...Phone: +971 555163914About MGallery The Retreat Palm DubaiThe Retreat Palm Dubai is Dubai's first 5-star family-friendly wellness resort. Nestled on the iconic Palm Jumeirah, the resort offers a tranquil haven where guests can rejuvenate and relax amidst stunning beachfront views. With a focus on holistic wellness, The Retreat Palm Dubai provides a range of wellness activities, world-class dining options, and luxurious accommodations.About Beth:Beth is a financial wellness expert, speaker, and coach who helps women rewrite their money stories and reconnect with what financial success really means. As Managing Director of a leading communications consultancy, she also brings a unique lens to her work - blending behavioural psychology with a deep understanding of how mindset, messaging, and money intersect.With years of experience coaching individuals and corporate teams, Beth is known for her emotionally intelligent, jargon-free approach to finance. Her mission is to make financial wellbeing feel calm, clear, and totally within reach.

