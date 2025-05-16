Youtube Star Mrbeast Upsets Mexican Officials With Temple Videos

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Mexico City: Mexico is seeking compensation from YouTube celebrity MrBeast's production company, accusing it of using images of the country's ancient archaeological sites to advertise a chocolate brand.

A video of the social media star visiting Mayan ruins has been viewed around 60 million times since May 10 on YouTube, where he has 395 million subscribers.

In the video, titled "I Explored 2000 Year Old Ancient Temples," the influencer explores the ancient Mayan cities including Calakmul and Chichen Itza in southeastern Mexico.



"I can't believe the government's letting us do this," he said after entering a pyramid, prompting criticism from several users who complained that MrBeast had access to areas restricted to Mexicans.

On Wednesday, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum requested clarification on the conditions under which the YouTuber was granted access.

In the video, the celebrity also advertises his own brand snacks, calling them "Mayan-approved," prompting an official complaint from the National Institute of Archaeology and History.

While Mexico is "pleased that YouTubers and all the world's young people appreciate the value of our indigenous civilizations," it "strongly condemns those who take advantage," the institute wrote in a social media post.

The permit issued to production company Full Circle Media did not authorize "the use of the image of the archaeological sites for the advertising of commercial brands for private profit," it added.

Mexico is "demanding compensation for damages and a public retraction, due to noncompliance with the terms," it said.

In Merida, the capital of Yucatan state where Chichen Itza is located, several residents expressed their disapproval of the access given to the YouTuber.

"Restrictions and regulations should apply to everyone: domestic tourists, foreign visitors, as well as us locals," said tour guide Jose Elias Aguayo, 53.