Havila Kystruten AS: Trading Update For April 2025



Occupancy in April was 69%, up 4% compared to April 2024.

Average Cabin Revenue (ACR) increased by close to 30% year-over-year. Total ticket revenue grew by over 20% year-over-year, despite reduced available capacity due to Havila Castor being in dry-dock.



Booking Position 2025



As of end-April, 60% of 2025 capacity is booked, representing about 80% of the full-year targeted cabin nights.

Occupancy for Q2 2025 is at 72% with 1.5 months remaining, compared to a final 69% in Q2 last year. With booking distribution more balanced across north and south routes than last year allowing for further sales closer to departure, and Q4 campaigns starting about three months later, full year occupancy for 2025 is expected to trend higher moving forward.



Booking Position 2026



21% of 2026 capacity is already booked at notably higher average prices (ACR) than 2025. Forward bookings support continued revenue growth and EBITDA margin expansion into 2026.

*The KPIs provided are sourced from the Company's (unaudited) booking system. Consequently, there may be variations or minor discrepancies in absolute figures and periodization compared to the reported financial statements. Revenue in currency (for ACR) is based on the booking system currency rate.

