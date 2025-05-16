The Yiwu 415 Wealth Creation Event Has Attracted A Lot Of Global Buyers To Yiwu

From 2020 to 2024, Yiwu's U.S. export share surged from 4.1% to 14.2%, underscoring the resilience of its businesses through trade uncertainties. "Diversification keeps us competitive," says He Lihong, founder of Yiwu Bozhong Stationery, who swiftly shifted to new markets after U.S. orders slowed. "This month alone, I'm scouting opportunities in eight countries to future-proof our growth."

Yiwu 's Global Trade Surge Hits Record High in May

Yiwu turbocharged international business growth with its 415 Global Prosperity Season (April 15–May 5), a city-led promotional campaign to connect local companies with global buyers. Organized by Zhejiang China Commodities City Group (CCC), the initiative featured hybrid trade shows, industry-specific exhibitions, and even chartered flights to shuttle buyers from the Canton Fair directly to Yiwu's markets.

The momentum continued as the Global Digital Trade Centre debuted its Foreign Buyer Open Day, drawing international merchants to secure storefronts and access Yiwu's end-to-end trade solutions. Meanwhile, CCC and Alibaba unveiled a game-changing AI partnership-the Smart Trade AI Model-to optimize efficiency for vendors on the Chinagoods platform.

Later this month, Chinagoods will launch a week-long Global Cross-Border E-Commerce Recruitment Fair, anchored by its E-Commerce Acceleration Initiative, to streamline digital expansion for Yiwu businesses.

Yiwu's Shopping Tourism Boom Fuels Next Wave of Digital Trade Growth

Yiwu saw record tourism during May Day holidays, attracting 2.77 million visitors - a 29.9% year-on-year surge - driven by favorable visa policies and tax incentives. The city's unique "travel + shopping" model gained further traction with inbound tourism orders jumping 60%.

This shopping tourism boom is now transitioning into digital trade momentum, linking global buyers more directly with Yiwu-based manufacturers. The trend underscores both the resilience of Yiwu's trade ecosystem and the growing global demand for Made-in-China products.

SOURCE Chinagoods