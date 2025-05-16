NJ Top Docs practice, Advanced Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute has been designated as a NJ Top Docs Practice

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Advanced Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute (AOSMI) is a leading orthopedic and pain management clinic dedicated to helping patients across New Jersey return to their active lives as quickly and safely as possible. AOSMI utilizes cutting-edge advancements in orthopedics, sports medicine and pain management to provide patients with the highest level of care possible.Many of their providers are athletes themselves, which means they understand firsthand the frustration that comes with injury and the determination it takes to recover. That empathy shapes every aspect of their care. At AOSMI, patients experience advanced orthopedic care powered by innovation and strengthened by a trusted, personalized relationship with their doctor. Their philosophy emphasizes conservative treatment first, with surgery considered only when absolutely necessary.From diagnosis to recovery, all services are offered under one roof for maximum convenience and continuity of care. They believe informed patients make better decisions, which is why they take the time to clearly explain every diagnosis and treatment option, answer every question, and focus on helping each individual feel confident and empowered throughout their healing journey.The reviewed and approved providers include:- Michael J. Greller, MD, MBA:- Gerardo Goldberger, DO:- Stacey Gallacher, MD:- Eric Buxbaum, DO:- Joseph Tauro, MD:- Ali Valimahomed, MD:- Arth Patel, MD, MPH:- Alison DeWaters, DPM:To learn more about AOSMI or to schedule an appointment, please visit or call 732-720-2555.----About UsNJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit .You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram.

Desiree Cruz

USA Top Docs

+1 908-288-7240

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.