Dorado Swim Academy Opens Registration For Summer Swim Lessons At The Paseo Club

Dorado Swim Academy is excited to announce registration for swimming lessons this summer at the distinguished Paseo Club in Valencia, California.

- Coach Jimmy Owens USA Swimming Coach and Owner of DoradoVALENCIA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dorado Swim Academy LLC is excited to announce the opening of registration for swimming lessons this summer at the distinguished Paseo Club in Valencia, California. Welcoming all ages from 18 months and up, the academy aims to provide a comprehensive and enjoyable learning experience in water safety and swimming skills.Lessons are available six days a week, with flexible schedules accommodating busy families. Options include Monday-Wednesday, Tuesday-Thursday, Wednesday-Friday, with additional Saturday sessions, or a quick start Monday-Thursday format. All lessons cater to various skill levels, ensuring a tailored approach for every swimmer.“We make learning to be safe and have fun in and around the water,” FUN said Coach Jimmy Owens, USA Swimming Coach and Owner of Dorado Swim Academy. With lessons held at the Renowned Paseo Club, featuring the most family-friendly Tennis, Pickleball, Swimming, and much more. Located at 27650 Dickason Dr, Valencia, CA, Dorado Swim Academy provides an unmatched environment for swimmers of all levels.“In life, as in swimming, hitting a wall doesn't mean it's over-it means it's time to change direction and keep going,” Owens added, highlighting the resilience taught both in and out of the water.Dorado Swim Academy has been a staple at the Paseo Club since 2019. With decades of combined teaching experience, their instructors have been competitive swimmers from a young age, ensuring quality and expertise in every lesson. The academy's dedication to water safety and skill-building helps students and their families enjoy the water responsibly.For more information on scheduling and registration, visit Dorado Swim Academy at ( ), ( ), where potential participants can book their next session or get in touch for further inquiries.**About Dorado Swim Academy**Dorado Swim Academy has been teaching lessons at the Paseo Club since 2019, providing expert swimming instruction for all ages. Headed by Coach Jimmy Owens, who has been teaching since 1980, the academy boasts a skilled team of coaches dedicated to water safety and competitive swimming.

