U.S. Embassy Official Mr. Jonathan Heimer Visits Yashoda Medicity
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Delhi/NCR. 15th. May. 2025 - Yashoda Medicity, a renowned healthcare institute known for its exceptional patient care, welcomed Mr. Jonathan Heimer, Minister Counselor for Commercial Affairs at the U.S. Embassy to India, to its flagship healthcare facility, which will soon be open to the public.
The visit provided an opportunity to showcase Yashoda Medicity's world-class infrastructure, clinical capabilities, and growing global footprint in delivering high-quality healthcare services. Mr. Heimer toured the hospital, interacted with the leadership team, and gained insights into the institution's efforts in elevating medical tourism and medical outsourcing. He appreciated the hospital for its state-of-the-art infrastructure and emphasis on excellence in patient care. Kashish Tyagi, Regional Director, Indo-American Chamber of Commerce, was also present during the visit.
Yashoda Medicity, under the leadership of Dr. P.N. Arora and Dr. Upasana Arora, has established itself as a preferred destination for international patients seeking world-class medical care. Spread across 8+ acres with 1,200 beds, the hospital offers comprehensive multi-specialty and quaternary care services, combining clinical excellence with compassionate care.
Dr. P.N. Arora, Chairman and Managing Director, Yashoda Super Speciality Hospitals, said,“We are honored by Mr. Heimer's visit, which reflects the growing global recognition of India's private healthcare capabilities. The healthcare sector not only drives social impact but also plays a vital role in contributing to the economy through employment generation, medical tourism, and innovation”.
Dr. Upasana Arora, Managing Director, Yashoda Super Speciality Hospitals, said,“It was our honour to have Mr. Jonathan Heimer at our facility today. Healthcare is a universal need and responsibility, visits like these inspire us to continue pushing boundaries in innovation, patient safety, and quality of care”.
