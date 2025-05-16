Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pentagon Asked To Send 20,000 Troops To Fight Enforcement


2025-05-16 03:04:21
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 16 (KUNA) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has requested 20,000 National Guard troops to help with the Trump administrationآ's immigration enforcement, said a DHS official late Thursday.
The department requested the Guard members from the Pentagon "to help carry out the Presidentآ's mandate from the American people to arrest and deport criminal illegal aliens," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement to The Hill newspaper.
"Trumpآ's DHS is asking for 20,000 National Guardsmen to assist with immigration enforcement within our nationآ's borders...something theyآ've never been asked to do before and that is not part of the National Guardآ's mission," she added. (end)
